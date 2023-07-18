Huntingtown High School softball coach Mike Johnson proudly displays the plaques he received after recording the 500th victory of his coaching career last April in an 18-2 victory over North Point. Johnson, who recently retired from teaching at Huntingtown after 42 years, has won nine state softball titles, five at Huntingtown and four at Northern.
During his tenure as the only coach in the program's history following more than a decade of success at its current arch-rival, Huntingtown High School softball coach Mike Johnson retired from his teaching position at the school but will remain with the Hurricanes softball team to perhaps add more milestones to his resume.
Johnson, who guided the Northern High softball team to three consecutive Maryland Class 4A State titles from 1994-1996 and later guided the Patriots to another state crown in 2001, could not resist the lure of teaching and taking over the softball program at Huntingtown when the school opened in the fall of 2004. Of course, he was well aware that his main nemesis there would be his former squad.
"Southern Maryland has always had a great tradition of having tremendous softball players and I've had the privilege to coach many of them and also coach against some of them," Johnson said. "When Huntingtown opened I applied for a math teaching position there and after I was hired I also applied for the head softball job and got there and have been its only coach ever since."
Johnson would soon guide the Hurricanes to three consecutive Maryland Class 3A state titles from 2005-2007 and would later garner two more 3A crowns with Huntingtown in 2018 and 2019. His long gap between titles was underscored by the vaunted success of his former squad as Northern won eight consecutive 3A state titles from 2008-2015 under Robert Earl Radford.
'When we played against one another there were some great games back then and there still are today," Johnson said. "For many years we were not only in SMAC, but we were also in the same region. It's a shame that Huntingtown is dropping to 2A for the 2024 spring season, while Northern will stay in 3A, which means we won't face one another in the region playoffs."
Huntingtown Athletic Director Vashawne Gross not only commended Johnson for the milestones and state titles he has attained as the Hurricanes' softball coach but also for the genuinely unselfish manner that he has handled all of the successes over the years.
"With all of the success that Mike has had here at Huntingtown with the wins and the five states titles the one thing that still impresses me the most about him is that he is quick to credit his players and his [assistant] coaches for everything that he has achieved," Gross said. "He's always the last person to take credit for any of those 500 wins or five state titles."
"He left a really good program at Northern and came to Huntingtown and won a state title in his very first year here," Gross said. "That's a difficult thing to do in any sport at any school. I know he's retired from teaching, but I really believe he'll be staying around for softball for at least the next two years."
In addition to his nine state titles, Johnson has also accumulated a bevy of victories in regular season and regional playoff games and last spring, although he made little fanfare over the milestone, Johnson recorded the 500th coaching victory of his career when Huntingtown defeated North Point 18-2 on April 12. The Hurricanes won the 3A South Region title but eventually fell to Reservoir High in the state semifinals.
"I knew that I was getting close to it, but I wasn't really keeping close attention," Johnson said of the milestone. "I wanted to thank Ken Shawyer and my wife, Robyn [Johnson] for making sure that it got acknowledged and assistant coach Ron Seger for just always being there to support me and the girls. It was tough to step away from teaching, but it's time. But I can't step away from coaching just yet."