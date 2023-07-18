Johnson reaches 500-win milestone

Huntingtown High School softball coach Mike Johnson proudly displays the plaques he received after recording the 500th victory of his coaching career last April in an 18-2 victory over North Point. Johnson, who recently retired from teaching at Huntingtown after 42 years, has won nine state softball titles, five at Huntingtown and four at Northern.

 Photo by Robyn Johnson

During his tenure as the only coach in the program's history following more than a decade of success at its current arch-rival, Huntingtown High School softball coach Mike Johnson retired from his teaching position at the school but will remain with the Hurricanes softball team to perhaps add more milestones to his resume.

Johnson, who guided the Northern High softball team to three consecutive Maryland Class 4A State titles from 1994-1996 and later guided the Patriots to another state crown in 2001, could not resist the lure of teaching and taking over the softball program at Huntingtown when the school opened in the fall of 2004. Of course, he was well aware that his main nemesis there would be his former squad.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews