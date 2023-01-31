Just prior to its final home meet of the winter on Monday evening at the Hall Aquatic Center, the Huntingtown High School swim team honored its seven seniors and the group of upperclassmen then promptly led the Hurricanes to a victory over St. Charles.

Huntingtown's girls topped St. Charles 194-69, while the Hurricanes' boys upended the Spartans 173-74. Members from both the Huntingtown and St. Charles squads will next set their sights on this Saturday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland natatorium beginning at noon.


