St. Charles High School freshman Lamont Spriggs captured the boys' 100-yard butterfly (1:06.89) on Monday against Huntingtown at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick. The Hurricanes boys and girls both upended the Spartans in that meet on Monday.
Huntingtown High School sophomore Lindsey Post completes the backstroke portion of the girls' 200-yard individual medley on Monday evening at the Hall Aquatic Center. Post won that event and the 500 free to help the Hurricanes sweep St. Charles on Monday.
Male swimmers from Huntingtown and St. Charles prepare for the start of the boys' 100-yard backstroke on Monday evening at the Hall Aquatic Center. Huntingtown junior Tommy Biehn won that event in 1:04.09 to help lead the Hurricanes' boys to a 173-74 victory over the Spartans on Monday.
Huntingtown High School senior Isabella Cost captured the girls' 100-yard backstroke (1:22.56) on Monday evening at the Hall Aquatic Center to lead the Hurricanes' girls to a 194-69 victory over St. Charles.
Just prior to its final home meet of the winter on Monday evening at the Hall Aquatic Center, the Huntingtown High School swim team honored its seven seniors and the group of upperclassmen then promptly led the Hurricanes to a victory over St. Charles.
Huntingtown's girls topped St. Charles 194-69, while the Hurricanes' boys upended the Spartans 173-74. Members from both the Huntingtown and St. Charles squads will next set their sights on this Saturday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland natatorium beginning at noon.
Huntingtown senior Lincoln Johnson certainly did his part to help the Hurricanes' boys upend St. Charles on Monday. Johnson won the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.46) and was second to junior teammate Tommy Biehn in the 100 free and he swam the opening leg of the 200 medley relay (2:00.71) and anchor leg of the 400 free relay (3:55.45) that also prevailed on Monday.
"Tonight meant a lot," said Johnson, who also played boys' soccer for the Hurricanes and plans to major in criminal justice in college. "I've been swimming basically since Kindergarten. I gave it up for a little while, but then I started back my freshman year here. I can't swam for SMAC swim championships on Saturday. I always get pumped up for those meets."
Johnson kicked off the meet by swimming the opening leg of the Hurricanes' 200 medley relay and was followed by teammates Owen Yeatman, Biehn and Tyler Droneberger. Freshman Carlo Riano won the 200 free (2:11.30) and 500 free (5:48.44), Droneberger took the 50 free (25.50) then Biehn captured the 100 free (52.82) and 100 backstroke (1:04.09).
St. Charles swimmers spoiled the Hurricanes' bid for a senior night sweep by taking a pair of individual events. Freshman Lamont Spriggs captured the 100 butterfly (1:06.89) and fellow freshman Marcuse Marshall took the 100 breaststroke (1:16.93). Sophomore Josiah Moore was second in both the 200 IM (2:28.18) and 100 breast (1:20.03).
Huntingtown's girls completed a sweep over the eight individual events and three relays against St. Charles on Monday, getting production from each of the four classes.
Senior Isabella Cost captured both the 100 free (1:09.68) and the 100 back (1:22.56). Sophomore Lindsey Post won both the 200 IM (2:45.44) and 500 free (6:30.73). Sophomore Laila Umrani took both the 50 free (27.92) and 100 fly (1:13.97), sophomore Olivia Eversik-Lloyd took the 200 free (2:36.44) and freshman Kathryn Schmidt won the 100 breast (1:26.47).
Post, Schmidt, Umrani and senior Madelyn Bren combined to take the 200 medley relay (2:15.52); Schmidt, Umrani, freshman Emily Rowe and junior Kathryn Massey took the 200 free relay (2:02.74) and later Bren, Cost, Rowe and Post combined to take the 400 free relay (4:50.27) in the finale to complete the sweep.