Senior members of the Huntingtown High School tennis team gather on the hill adjacent to the courts following their rain-shortened matches against Huntingtown on April 27 on the Hurricanes' annual senior day celebration.
Huntingtown High School senior Landon Currie follows through on a serve in his senior day match against Chopticon on April 27. Currie won that match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, and will next focus his attention on the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Tennis Championships beginning May 5 at North Point.
Huntingtown High School senior Madelyn Bren follows through on a serve during her girls' number two singles match against Chopticon on April 27. Bren was among the 11 Hurricanes honored on the team's annual senior day celebration although she allowed an early lead to slip away while falling in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Huntingtown High School senior Landon Currie returns a serve during his number one boys' single match against Chopticon which Currie won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1 on the Hurricanes' annual senior day.
Senior members of the Huntingtown High School tennis team gather on the hill adjacent to the courts following their rain-shortened matches against Huntingtown on April 27 on the Hurricanes' annual senior day celebration.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Landon Currie follows through on a serve in his senior day match against Chopticon on April 27. Currie won that match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, and will next focus his attention on the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Tennis Championships beginning May 5 at North Point.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Madelyn Bren follows through on a serve during her girls' number two singles match against Chopticon on April 27. Bren was among the 11 Hurricanes honored on the team's annual senior day celebration although she allowed an early lead to slip away while falling in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Landon Currie returns a serve during his number one boys' single match against Chopticon which Currie won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1 on the Hurricanes' annual senior day.
On a day when intermittent showers finally gave way to a modest, steady rain that ended their matches slightly prematurely, the Huntingtown High School tennis team celebrated a senior day that honored nearly a dozen upperclassmen.
Huntingtown senior Landon Currie won his number one singles match, 6-3, 6-1, while fellow senior classmates and teammates Bella Rosasco and Rylee Sydnor for a similar triumph in their girls' doubles match on April 27. While senior day victories are often doubly meaningful when emotions and sentiments are added to the equation, the wins were even more enhanced for Rosasco.
During the volleyball season last fall, Rosasco suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that initially seemed destined to prevent her from competing in her final season of tennis. But Rosasco sailed through her rehabilitation and was cleared to play in early march and on senior day she had Sydnor, who also played volleyball for the Hurricanes, capped a memorable home season.
"i got cleared about six weeks ago and then I began practicing and then figured why not play," said Rosasco, who is heading to George Washington University this fall to focus entirely on academics. "I mean, some of the practices were just as hard as the matches. It meant a lot to be able to play this season, especially on senior day."
While Rosasco is going to bypass the upcoming SMAC championship and subsequent region and state tournaments, Currie is eager to see how well he we fare in the postseason. Currie, who is headed to East Carolina University to focus on academics this fall, suffered only three losses during the regular season and would like to atone for those setbacks in the upcoming SMAC tourney.
"It meant a lot to be able to win my singles match on senior day," Currie said. "I thought I was able to get my serves in most of the time and I thought my forehand was really good. It was great to win my last home match as a senior. I've had a lot of good memories playing here. I can't wait to play in SMAC. I am really hoping to face [Great Mills'] Eric Hoffman and [La Plata's] Herald Nacua. They were two of my three losses."
Currie and his fellow senior teammates and various solid underclassmen will head to North Point this afternoon for the opening rounds of the SMAC tennis championship and they will be looking to advance to Saturday's finals.