On a day when intermittent showers finally gave way to a modest, steady rain that ended their matches slightly prematurely, the Huntingtown High School tennis team celebrated a senior day that honored nearly a dozen upperclassmen.

Huntingtown senior Landon Currie won his number one singles match, 6-3, 6-1, while fellow senior classmates and teammates Bella Rosasco and Rylee Sydnor for a similar triumph in their girls' doubles match on April 27. While senior day victories are often doubly meaningful when emotions and sentiments are added to the equation, the wins were even more enhanced for Rosasco.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews