Through the early stages of the current Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule, the Huntingtown High School tennis team has enjoyed a good blend of solid efforts from both male and female players and Tuesday afternoon the Hurricanes remained perfect by upending visiting Lackey 8-1.
Huntingtown (3-0) tennis coach Amy Trainer has grown accustomed to watching her previous boys' number one singles player coast through the SMAC and even land region and state titles. But through the early stages of the current slate, Huntingtown junior Landon Currie has emerged as the Hurricanes' top male player despite dropping a pair of early matches.
On Tuesday afternoon, one day after fierce winds and chilly conditions forced the postponement of the match between the same two squads by 24 hours, Currie earned a gritty, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lackey's Brandon Rollins. His triumph represented a reversal of fortunes for Currie, who had dropped his two previous matches despite winning the first set in each contest.
"Today, I just tried to focus on getting my serves in," Currie said. "If I missed the first serve, I just tried to take my time on the second serves. I thought my backhand and forehand were both pretty good today. It was a little tricky with the winds, but I thought I played better today."
While Huntingtown's top male tennis player may still be a work in progress, the Hurricanes' number one girls singles player, Bella White, is a genuine proven commodity. Last spring as a freshman she was the top girls' player in the SMAC Chesapeake Division during the same campaign in which her brother, then-senior Brody White, was the top boys singles player in the league.
On Tuesday afternoon, White maintained her perfect start to the season by downing Lackey senior Emma Davie 6-1, 6-1. White, who dominated singles play last spring before eventually partnering with her brother as 3A State runner-ups in mixed doubles, admitted she may remain on the singles path during the postseason.
"The winds were tricky today," White said. "I just tried to keep my serves down and not let the sun bother me too much. The season has gone well so far. I know there are a lot of good players in SMAC, so I am always looking forward to playing against good competition. But I think I'll keep playing singles this year."
Davie, who boasts a 4.5 weighted GPA at Lackey, also noted the combination of the bright sun and strong winds, albeit considerably tempered from one day earlier, altered her approach to the match.
"I was having a little trouble with my serves because of the sun and the winds," Davie said. "I wasn't able to hit my serves in consistently. When I was able to keep the ball out of the wind I was happy with my shots. But I wasn't able to get my backhand over."