Spared from the hot, humid conditions that enveloped the area thanks to hosting their season opener in the school's gymnasium, the Huntingtown High School volleyball team delivered a gritty effort in a four-set setback against perennial 4A power Broadneck of Anne Arundel County.

Huntingtown (0-1) won the opening set 25-19 against the visiting Bruins before eventually dropping the next three sets 25-19, 25-23 and 25-14. While the Hurricanes had balanced production across the board from outside hitters Kaleigh Wiseman and Josie Krolczyk and middle blocker Faith Shockley, the Bruins tandem of setter Sydney Lawrence and outside hitter Brin Chestnut proved to be far too formidable.


  

