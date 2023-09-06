Huntingtown volleyball players anticipate a serve in the third set of Tuesday's season opener against Broadneck of Anne Arundel County. The Hurricanes won the first set, but the Bruins rallied to take the next three to prevail in four sets on Tuesday.
Huntingtown High School's Josie Krolczyk prepares to launch a serve during the pivotal third set against Broadneck on Tuesday. Krolczyk and the Hurricanes took the first set 25-19, but eventually the Bruins prevailed in four sets on Tuesday.
Huntingtown volleyball players anticipate a serve in the third set of Tuesday's season opener against Broadneck of Anne Arundel County. The Hurricanes won the first set, but the Bruins rallied to take the next three to prevail in four sets on Tuesday.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Huntingtown High School's Josie Krolczyk prepares to launch a serve during the pivotal third set against Broadneck on Tuesday. Krolczyk and the Hurricanes took the first set 25-19, but eventually the Bruins prevailed in four sets on Tuesday.
Spared from the hot, humid conditions that enveloped the area thanks to hosting their season opener in the school's gymnasium, the Huntingtown High School volleyball team delivered a gritty effort in a four-set setback against perennial 4A power Broadneck of Anne Arundel County.
Huntingtown (0-1) won the opening set 25-19 against the visiting Bruins before eventually dropping the next three sets 25-19, 25-23 and 25-14. While the Hurricanes had balanced production across the board from outside hitters Kaleigh Wiseman and Josie Krolczyk and middle blocker Faith Shockley, the Bruins tandem of setter Sydney Lawrence and outside hitter Brin Chestnut proved to be far too formidable.
In the aftermath of her team's four-set setback to the Bruins, Huntingtown coach Dawn Gross was hardly in a somber mood. In fact, both she and senior Wiseman were content to walk off the floor having played well in what could be qualified as a moral victory of sorts for the hosts.
"I am so super proud of these girls," Gross said. "We basically have a new team this year. A lot of these have played varsity, but this is really the first time a lot of them were on the floor at the same time together. Kaleigh [Wiseman] has been coming along since her sophomore season and now she's one of the senior leaders out there and she's leading by example."
Wiseman, who plans to head to St. Mary's College of Maryland next fall for volleyball, also spoke proudly of the team's performance against the vaunted 4A program.
"It was a great first match," Wiseman said. "We came out and won the first set by just executing. They got the next three sets, but they were all close. We know we have some things to improve on. [Setter] Jillian [Catlett] really worked her butt off tonight. Our goals are still the same. We want to win as many matches as we can and play for the SMAC, region and state titles."
Riding the emotional lift of playing its home opener on Tuesday, Huntingtown took the first set 25-19. But the Bruins gained the upper hand early in the second set en route to prevailing by the same score and the Bruins owned an 18-10 advantage midway through the pivotal third set before the Hurricanes mustered a rally.
A long service run from Krolczyk trimmed the Bruins' lead to 19-16 and later the Hurricanes drew even at 21-all before eventually falling 25-23. Broadneck gained the upper hand early in the fourth set with a 6-2 lead and this time the Hurricanes did not have an answer. Broadneck gradually extended the advantage to 10 points at 21-11 and maintained a comfortable margin while closing out the match with a 25-14 victory.