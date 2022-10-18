Northern High School outside hitter Alexa Caronello goes up for a kill in the fourth set of Monday's match at Huntingtown. Caronello and the Patriots were eventually upended by the host Hurricanes in five sets on Monday in a clash of previously unbeaten SMAC squads.
Northern High School outside hitter Alexa Caronello goes up for a kill in the fourth set of Monday's match at Huntingtown. Caronello and the Patriots were eventually upended by the host Hurricanes in five sets on Monday in a clash of previously unbeaten SMAC squads.
Captains and coaches from the Huntingtown and Northern High School volleyball teams meet with the game officials prior to the start of Monday's match. Huntingtown remained undefeated on the season by edging the visiting Patriots in five sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 19-25 and 15-9.
Huntingtown High School junior Faith Shockley goes up for a tap at the net in the first set of Monday's match against Northern. Shockley and the Hurricanes emerged with a five-set victory over the Patriots in a clash of previously unbeaten SMAC rivals.
Northern High School volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons talks to his players prior to the fifth set of Monday's match at Huntingtown. Northern was eventually handed its first setback of the season when the Hurricanes prevailed in five sets, taking the finale 15-9.
In what may have been the first of potentially three meetings between two rival squads in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Huntingtown High School volleyball team edged Northern High in five sets on Monday on a night when the Hurricanes' executed at a higher level.
Huntingtown (9-1, 9-0 in SMAC) had graduated the bulk of its starting lineup that carried the Hurricanes to the 3A state championship game last fall, but the current group has displayed ample talent and resiliency this season. In a genuine see-saw contest in which neither team won two straight games, Huntingtown prevailed 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 19-25 and 15-9.
"It was a very intense match right from the start," said Huntingtown senior Emma Huth, an Idaho transplant who enjoyed a productive night serving and attacking. "I love being involved in these close matches. So many of my teammates played well tonight. Our libero [Katrina Swanson] is amazing. Our hitters were very good and in the end I think we just wanted it more."
Huntingtown gained an early 8-3 advantage in the decisive fifth set, but the Patriots clawed back to get within 9-8 before the Hurricanes' Kaleigh Wiseman recorded a side-out point with a block. Boasting a modest 12-9 lead when she went back to serve, Ella Williams promptly sealed the verdict with three straight winners, two of which came courtesy of kills from Huth.
Northern (10-1, 8-1) has had a tendency to start its matches slowly this season, often dropping the opening set before closing the match out by taking the next three. The Patriots were hardly hindered by a slow start on Monday, racing to an early 14-7 lead with Avery Caranello serving, but the Patriots failed to sustain the early momentum and the Hurricanes rallied to claim the opener 26-24.
Northern quickly gained the upper hand in the second set but the Hurricanes drew even at 18-all with junior Faith Shockley serving. Northern responded with a service run from Avery Caronello for a 24-19 lead en route to a 25-20 Patriots' victory. But the visitors' momentum was immediately quelled by the Hurricanes as middle hitter Faith Shockley and libero Katrina Swanson.
Huntingtown rebounded to take the third set, although it nearly got away from the Hurricanes late. A long service run from Huth and another brief one from Ella Williams propelled the Hurricanes to an early 15-4 advantage. But the Patriots did not go away quietly, rallying to get within 20-19 with Alexa Caronello serving and outside hitters Alex Jurney and Maya Johnson attacking.
But the Patriots' rally was defused and the Hurricanes emerged with a 25-20 lead on service runs from libero Katrina Swanson and Huth. Both teams were almost inseparable through much of the fourth set until the Patriots pulled away late on service runs from libero Dannie Kline and Avery Caronello who ended the set with five straight winners.
"The biggest difference tonight was Huntingtown played a much cleaner match than we did," said Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons. "We had a lot of unforced errors on serves and hitting. Huntingtown played a very clean match. They had very few service errors and very few attack errors. It was a great match between two really good teams and we know we'll see them again."
In fact, Huntingtown and Northern could still meet twice more depending on how the remaining weeks play out. Both teams could meet again in the SMAC Championship game at Northern on Nov. 1 and then perhaps later in the 3A South Region tournament at the higher seed. Northern owns a victory over defending SMAC champion Leonardtown while the Hurricanes and Raiders will meet on Oct. 26.