In what may have been the first of potentially three meetings between two rival squads in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Huntingtown High School volleyball team edged Northern High in five sets on Monday on a night when the Hurricanes' executed at a higher level.

Huntingtown (9-1, 9-0 in SMAC) had graduated the bulk of its starting lineup that carried the Hurricanes to the 3A state championship game last fall, but the current group has displayed ample talent and resiliency this season. In a genuine see-saw contest in which neither team won two straight games, Huntingtown prevailed 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 19-25 and 15-9. 

