Through the first portion of the current Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season, amid the perfect start to their fall campaign, a trio of veteran members of the Huntingtown High School volleyball team have remained steadfast in taking one step at a time.
With most of its lineup returning from last season, Huntingtown volleyball is off to a 5-0 start and expected to contend for the SMAC, 3A South Region and 3A state titles this fall. With such lofty goals in the future, however, the Hurricanes are taking a more direct, myopic approach to their upcoming matches, rather than gazing at distant ones.
On Sept. 22, in the Hurricanes' three-game sweep of SMAC Chesapeake and county rival Patuxent, Huntingtown shook off a slow start to dominate the latter portion of the first set and the two subsequent ones. Trailing 13-10 early, Huntingtown closed out the first set on a prolonged, 15-5 run then controlled the next two sets en route to completing a 25-18, 25-10, 25-10 sweep.
"We started off a little slow, but once we were able to start running our offense we were fine," said senior Alyssa Nuthall, who plays travel volleyball and plans to play for a Division II college. "We have a lot of high goals for the season. But we know there are some really good teams in SMAC. Our first goal is to be able to play in the SMAC championship game."
Through its first five matches, Huntingtown has been proficient at every phase of the game with a back row that makes good passes for setter Grace Sawyer who promptly has a bevy of weapons at her disposal up front with Nuthall on the outside and middle hitter Megan Hollinshead, who is also able to slide to the outside for occasional kills.
"It's great having so many good hitters to set the ball to," Sawyer said. "Alyssa is excellent on the outside and Megan is very good in the middle. We know we still have some tough matches ahead with Leonardtown, Northern, Great Mills and Chopticon, but we're not looking past anyone on the schedule."
Huntingtown's myopic approach was apparent in the three-set sweep at Patuxent High last week. After falling behind 13-10 early, the Hurricanes got long service runs from libero Jenna Catlett, Nuthall and Hollinshead that quickly reversed of the opening set and the match.
After cruising to a 25-18 victory in the first set, the Hurricanes literally followed the same formula over the next two games. In the second and third sets, however, Huntingtown started quickly and never relented. Again, it was service runs from Catlett, Nuthall and Hollinshead that proved paramount and Sawyer set Nuthall and Hollinshead for kills that eventually enabled Huntingtown to close out the next two sets in identical, 25-10, 25-10 fashion.