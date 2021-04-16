Although there was actually no Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, regional or state championships during the fall sports season, the first postseason champion of any kind locally was crowned on Wednesday morning at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.
Among the four teams that arrived for the outing, two each from Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties, Huntingtown (332) emerged with the team title, besting county rival Northern (358) and St. Mary’s County foes Chopticon (366) and Leonardtown (405). Huntingtown and Chopticon had won their respective county titles ones week earlier, but on Wednesday it was the Hurricanes who emerged with the conference championship.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” said Huntingtown coach John McGuffin, whose team was led by sophomores Blake Nichols (77), David Wright (80) and Cameron Kapiskosky (86) and senior Nadia Magsamen (89). “They played well all season and they followed all the proper protocols and stayed healthy. I could not be more thankful for the golf courses for giving us this chance.”
Northern senior Eddie Coffren Jr. captured the individual title, finishing the round with a two-over-par 74, six strokes better than Nichols (77) and three more in front of Wright (80). Coffren had won the Calvert County individual title one week earlier with a 78, but rebounded to nearly shoot par for the course on Wednesday morning.
“I was three over through six then chipped in for birdie on No. 7 and that helped me turn things around today,” Coffren said. “I missed a couple of par putts, but then I made birdie on No. 17 and made par on No. 18 to finish out the day. I was happy that we had a season.”
One week earlier in the Calvert County Golf Championships at Chesapeake Hills, Huntingtown (342) easily won the team title, exactly 40 strokes better than Northern (382), followed by Patuxent (425) and Calvert (452). Coffren (78), was the low medalist, three strokes better than Huntingtown sophomores Cameron Kapiskosky (81) and David Wright (83).
That same afternoon in the St. Mary’s County Golf Championships at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club, Chopticon downed Leonardtown and Great Mills for the team title. Leonardtown freshman Ian Jameson and senior Jake Sohne tied for the individual title through 18 holes, with Sohne winning by a stroke in a one-hole playoff to take the crown outright.
