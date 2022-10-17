Mild, overcast and breezy conditions greeted the nearly 100 golfers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who convened at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon for the annual District Golf Championships where Huntingtown High School garnered both the team and low medalist honors.

Huntingtown (332) captured its first district championship in school history and fellow SMAC squad Great Mills (353) finished second, punching its ticket to the Maryland state tournament at the University of Maryland in College Park for the first time in school history. The Hurricanes swept the Calvert County, SMAC and district titles this fall and Huntingtown senior Cameron Kapiskosky (76) edged Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson (77) for individual honors.

