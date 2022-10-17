Huntingtown High School golfers Cameron Kapiskosky, left, Blake Nichols, Tanner Currie and Nolan Roschel combined to capture the District Championship on Monday afternoon at Breton Bay Golf Course with a team score of 332 and will next head to the University of Maryland for the State Golf Championships beginning on Monday.
Great Mills finished second in the District Tournament at Breton Bay Golf Course and will be headed to the University of Maryland for the 4A/3A state golf championships for the first time in program history.
Leonardtown High School junior Ian Jameson watches his birdie putt on No. 18 at Breton Bay successfully make its way to the cup on Monday afternoon. Jameson finished the round with a 77 and was runner-up for the low medalist title behind Huntingtown senior Cameron Kapiskosky.
Huntingtown High School senior Blake Nichols attempts this long birdie putt on No. 18 at Breton Bay Golf Course on Monday afternoon during the district golf championships. Nichols finished the round with an 82 and the Hurricanes captured the district team title for the first time in school history.
La Plata High School junior Shelby Herbert sends her approach shot on No. 18 toward the green on Monday afternoon in the district golf championships at Breton Bay Golf Course. Herbert was the low medalist among female golfers with an 81 and will compete in the Maryland State 2A/1A girls golf championships at the University of Maryland next week.
A member of the grounds crew at Breton Bay Golf Course pulls a leaf blower around the 18th green on Monday afternoon before the first group of golfers approach during the district championships.
Mild, overcast and breezy conditions greeted the nearly 100 golfers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who convened at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown on Monday afternoon for the annual District Golf Championships where Huntingtown High School garnered both the team and low medalist honors.
Huntingtown (332) captured its first district championship in school history and fellow SMAC squad Great Mills (353) finished second, punching its ticket to the Maryland state tournament at the University of Maryland in College Park for the first time in school history. The Hurricanes swept the Calvert County, SMAC and district titles this fall and Huntingtown senior Cameron Kapiskosky (76) edged Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson (77) for individual honors.
Kapiskosky, fellow senior Blake Nichols (82), sophomore Nolan Roschel (87) and freshman Tanner Currie (87) combined for the low team score on Monday, followed by Great Mills' quartet of Kayden Chandler (82), Mason Chandler (90), Liam McCarthy (90) and Linden Magpuri (91). La Plata junior Shelby Herbert was the low medalist among female golfers at the district tournament with an 81.
"Really, the difference for me between today and last week [at the SMAC golf championships at Chesapeake Hills] was the greens," said Kapiskosky, who plans to attend Methodist University next fall. "I pretty much played everything the same. I'm happy to be going back to states, but my goal is to win a team title. That would mean more to me than the individual title."
Roughly one week after he and Herbert tied at 77 and then needed two playoff holes to decide the SMAC golf championship low medalist, Jameson was edged on his home course by Kapiskoksy in regulation on Monday. Jameson was content with his round, noting one hole, the par-5 No. 14 where he took a triple bogey, was his only genuine hiccup.
"I was very happy with the way I played today," saiid Jameson, who will compete for the 4A/3A state championship as an individual next week at the University of Maryland. "Really, No. 14 was the only hole that I would like to have back. Other than that I played really well today."
Herbert, who had been bested by Jameson in the second hole of their sudden death playoff six days earlier, finished with an 81 just two days after capturing the Swan Point Golf Course club championship under match play format. Like Jameson, Herbert admitted that one hole soured her afternoon. Herbert was the 2A/1A state runner-up among female golfers last fall.
"That last hole [No. 18] I would like to have back," said Herbert, who double bogeyed the last hole after finding the woods on her approach shot. "I was pulling everything all day. I was just coming through everything a little too quick. I played much better at Swan Point over the weekend."
Northern junior Theresa Grover will not be heading to the state tournament next week, but she did boast honors of being the top female golfer at the recently concluded Junior Tour Southern Maryland events. Grover, who previously shot a 50 for nine holes at Breton Bay, accumulated the most points among all female golfers that competed in the Junior Tour.