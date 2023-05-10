Exactly one week after posting a gritty 9-6 victory over its longtime cross county rivals in the regular season finale for both teams, the Huntingtown High School boys lacrosse team wasted little time gaining the upper hand over Northern High to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship 11-4 at Leonardtown on Monday afternoon.

Huntingtown (15-0) had hardly proven dominant when the two teams met the week before in a contest that would determine the SMAC regular season champion, but on a warm, sunny afternoon in Leonardtown on Monday the Hurricanes were not about to depart empty-handed. To say each of the first two quarters would mirror one another would be a mild understatement.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews