Northern High School's Sahil Shillenga looks to get around a Huntingtown defender in the first quarter of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship game at Leonardtown. Huntingtown dominated the first half en route to an 11-4 victory over the Patriots in that contest on Monday.
Coaches and players from the Huntingtown High School boys lacrosse team gather at midfield at Leonardtown with the ceremonial plaque in plain sight after the Hurricanes upended Northern 11-4 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship on Monday afternoon.
Huntingtown High School's Jimi Carter looks for an open teammate in the second quarter of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game against Northern at Leonardtown. Carter scored five goals and led the Hurricanes to an 11-4 victory over the rival Patriots to claim the SMAC crown.
Huntingtown High School senior Nate Duvall fires a shot on goal in the second quarter of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship game against Northern at Leonardtown. Huntingtown dominated the first half en route to an 11-4 victory over the Patriots on Monday to claim the SMAC crown.
Northern High School's Sahil Shillenga looks to get around a Huntingtown defender in the first quarter of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship game at Leonardtown. Huntingtown dominated the first half en route to an 11-4 victory over the Patriots in that contest on Monday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Coaches and players from the Huntingtown High School boys lacrosse team gather at midfield at Leonardtown with the ceremonial plaque in plain sight after the Hurricanes upended Northern 11-4 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship on Monday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School's Jimi Carter looks for an open teammate in the second quarter of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game against Northern at Leonardtown. Carter scored five goals and led the Hurricanes to an 11-4 victory over the rival Patriots to claim the SMAC crown.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Nate Duvall fires a shot on goal in the second quarter of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship game against Northern at Leonardtown. Huntingtown dominated the first half en route to an 11-4 victory over the Patriots on Monday to claim the SMAC crown.
Exactly one week after posting a gritty 9-6 victory over its longtime cross county rivals in the regular season finale for both teams, the Huntingtown High School boys lacrosse team wasted little time gaining the upper hand over Northern High to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship 11-4 at Leonardtown on Monday afternoon.
Huntingtown (15-0) had hardly proven dominant when the two teams met the week before in a contest that would determine the SMAC regular season champion, but on a warm, sunny afternoon in Leonardtown on Monday the Hurricanes were not about to depart empty-handed. To say each of the first two quarters would mirror one another would be a mild understatement.
Neither team scored in the opening four minutes of play, but Huntingtown got on the board with a pair of goals a meager eight seconds apart moments later. Northern responded with a goal from Eric Smith two minutes later, but the Hurricanes closed out the opener with a goal each from Jimi Carter and Brady Swann for a 5-1 advantage.
Northern got on the board first in the second quarter on a goal from Ty Magallanes which trimmed the Huntingtown lead to 5-2 with 10:35 left in the first half. But instead of being the pivotal turning point for the Patriots, it actually was followed by an extended drought. Carter added three more goals and Swann netted a pair and the Hurricanes opened a comfortable 10-2 lead at the intermission.
"I think we just played with a lot more patience today than we did against them last week," said Huntingtown coach Pete Kerwin. "We were a lot better in transition today than we were last week. Our defensive effort was also much better today. This is a nice win for us and we will celebrate this [Monday night], but our next two goals are still out there."
Neither team scored in the third quarter and the Patriots actually netted the first two goals of the final frame ending the Hurricanes' extended 5-0 run that lasted nearly 25 minutes. But the Patriots' rally never really materialized and fittingly it was Carter who ended the scoring with his fifth goal of the day with juts under four minutes remaining.
"They really just played a lot harder than we did in the first half," said Northern first-year coach D.J. Walker. "But I thought our guys played with a lot of intensity in the second half, especially on defense. We held them to one goal in the second half. Now we can put this one behind us and focus on the region tournament and hopefully we'll have a few home games."