Coaches and players from the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team gather at midfield at Leonardtown High School with the ceremonial plaque in clear view after the Hurricanes defeated Northern 14-8 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Girls Lacrosse Championship on Monday evening.
Huntingtown High School junior Lyndzy Palensky heads up field with the ball in the first half of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Girls Lacrosse Championship game against Northern at Leonardtown. Palensky scored three times and the Hurricanes emerged with a 14-8 victory over the Patriots to garner the SMAC crown.
Northern High School senior Annie Galarza weaves her way through the Huntingtown defense to fire a shot on goal in the second half of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Girls Lacrosse Championship game at Leonardtown. Galarza and the Patriots fell behind late in the first half and eventually fell to the Hurricanes 14-8 on Monday evening.
Huntingtown High School senior Lily Greenwell uncorks a shot in the first half of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game against Northern at Leonardtown. Greenwell scored three times and the Hurricanes emerged with a 14-8 victory over the Patriots to garner the SMAC crown.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
After watching their male classmates coast to an 11-4 victory over rival Northern High in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship amid ample daylight, the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team completed a sweep over the Patriots on Monday night under the lights at Leonardtown High courtesy of a 14-8 triumph that was considerably closer than the final score indicated.
Huntingtown (12-0) had traveled toe Northern one week earlier and upended the host Patriots 10-2 in a rare lopsided affair among rival squads. Perhaps motivated by that setback and the return of junior Maddie Matthews from an ACL injury she suffered, coincidentally, at Leonardtown last fall, the Patriots were keen on possible redemption in the early stages of the contest.
In fact, Northern, as it had done the week before, scored the game's first goal less than 30 seconds in courtesy of Mia Barber only to watch the Hurricanes immediately counter with a pair of goals from senior Lily Greenwell and one each from sophomore Chloe Zeruto and junior Lyndzy Palensky for a 4-1 lead. It was a similar outset to the one just one week earlier, but Northern had modest plans to alter the sequel.
Northern rallied to draw even at 5-all on goals from Matthews, Annie Galarza and Barber with 16:15 eft in a frenetic first half considering the two teams had combined for a total of 12 goals during 50 minutes of play the week before. Over the next 41 minutes of playing time, however, the action was considerably more subdued and Huntingtown would again prove the superior squad.
"We knew they were going to come out and play us tough tonight," said Huntingtown senior Lily Greenwell, a Queens University recruit who ended the outing with three goals and two assists. "They had Maddie back for her first game from an injury and she'a a great player. But we're really balanced. We have girls who can score across the field; you can't just focus on one of us."
Hutingtown's balanced attack was on full display in the latter stages of the first half when the Hurricanes got a pair of goals from Greenwell and Ryleigh Hooper and forged a 10-5 lead until Barber netted her third with just over two minutes left in the half that ended the Hurricanes' extended 5-0 run that last just over 13 minutes. Huntingtown had held Northern scoreless for 38 minutes at one stretch of their previous meeting.
"They have a lot of really good players and you have to try to cover all of them," Matthews said. "They're a very good team and they earned it tonight. It was exciting for me to come back and play in this game tonight. This was my first game back and this was the same field where I suffered my [torn ACL] injury last fall in a soccer game."
Zeruto scored the first goal of the second half to extend the lead to 11-6, but the Patriots countered with two goals to get within three with roughly 18 minutes remaining. Huntingtown, however, was not about to relent and the Hurricanes closed the game on an extended 3-0 run courtesy of a patient attack, staunch defense led by senior Juli Lewis and numerous difficult saves from senior goalie Ella Rae Cox.