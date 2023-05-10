After watching their male classmates coast to an 11-4 victory over rival Northern High in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Championship amid ample daylight, the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team completed a sweep over the Patriots on Monday night under the lights at Leonardtown High courtesy of a 14-8 triumph that was considerably closer than the final score indicated.

Huntingtown (12-0) had traveled toe Northern one week earlier and upended the host Patriots 10-2 in a rare lopsided affair among rival squads. Perhaps motivated by that setback and the return of junior Maddie Matthews from an ACL injury she suffered, coincidentally, at Leonardtown last fall, the Patriots were keen on possible redemption in the early stages of the contest.


