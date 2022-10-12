Golfers from across the region convened at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday morning for the latest edition of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Golf Championships where their performances mirrored the ideal conditions that enveloped the region.

Huntingtown won the SMAC team title with a combined sum of 344, eight strokes better than La Plata (352) and Patuxent (352) which tied for the runner-up honors. Hurricanes' seniors Blake Nichols (78) and Cameron Kapiskosky (80) fired the two low rounds for the SMAC Champions, but neither was part of the dramatic playoff scenario that unfolded to decide the individual champion.

