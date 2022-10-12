Coaches and players from the Huntingtown High School golf team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Hurricanes captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Golf Championship team title with a score of 344 on Tuesday at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.
La Plata High School junior Shelby Herbert, left, congratulates Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson after Jameson tapped in for par to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Golf Championship individual title on Tuesday afternoon at Chesapeake Hills.
Leonardtown High School junior Ian Jameson taps in for par on No. 16 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon on the second hole of a sudden death playoff to edge out La Plata junior Shelby Herbert for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference individual champion.
La Plata High School junior Shelby Herbert missed this short birdie putt on No. 18 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, used as the first playoff hole on Tuesday afternoon then yielded the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Golf Championship medalist honors to Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson on the second playoff hole.
Leonardtown High School junior Ian Jameson proudly displays his gold medal after capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title after winning a sudden death playoff with La Plata junior Shelby Herbert. Jameson and Herbert finished the round tied at 77, but Jameson won the second playoff hole to seal the title.
Great Mills High School won the St. Mary's County Golf Championships on Oct. 6 at Wicomico Shores Golf Course and will next compete in the District Tournament at Breton Bay on Monday.
Golfers from across the region convened at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday morning for the latest edition of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Golf Championships where their performances mirrored the ideal conditions that enveloped the region.
Huntingtown won the SMAC team title with a combined sum of 344, eight strokes better than La Plata (352) and Patuxent (352) which tied for the runner-up honors. Hurricanes' seniors Blake Nichols (78) and Cameron Kapiskosky (80) fired the two low rounds for the SMAC Champions, but neither was part of the dramatic playoff scenario that unfolded to decide the individual champion.
Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson (77) and La Plata junior Shelby Herbert (77) tied for the low round and then returned to No. 18 for a sudden death playoff. Herbert, who had birdied No. 18 to draw even with Jameson in regulation, had the chance to seal the title with a two-foot putt for birdie on the first playoff hole but pushed it gently wide right.
Jameson then reached the green on the par-three No. 16 off the tee, while Herbert went into the bunker and then scrambled to make bogey. In the meantime, Jameson lined up his four-foot birdie putt, narrowly missed it then tapped in for par to clinch the SMAC Individual medalist title in a genuinely emotion roller coaster ride.
"There definitely was a lot of pressure," said Jameson, who had also been the low medalist in the St. Mary's County Golf Championships the previous week at Wicomico Shores. "I could feel my heart beating throughout my entire body. I can't wait to get back to my home course [Breton Bay Golf Course] for the District Tournament [on Monday]."
Herbert, who had been the low medalist one week earlier when the Warriors won the Charles County Golf Championships at White Plains, readily put the sudden death playoff hole setback behind her and began to focus on the District Tournament on Monday and the subsequent Maryland State Tournament that commences on Oct. 24 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
"I could definitely feel the pressure," Herbert said. "Overall, I thought I played really well today. I would have liked to have that putt back on the first playoff hole. I'm looking forward to the District Tournament. I've played Breton Bay a few times. The greens are hilly, but it's a good course."
Jameson and Herbert tied for the low round of 77 in regulation, followed by Nichols (78), Kapiskosky (80), Nick Boswell of Patuxent (81), NcDonough's Will Edwards (82) and Patuxent's Colin Gribble (82), Northern sophomore Jack Gladfelter (85), Jackson Jordan (89) of La Plata and Chopticon's Cody Colliflower (90) and Leonardtown's Cooper Ferris (90) tied for 10th.
One week earlier Jameson had been the low medalist with a 79 in the St. Mary's County Golf Championships, but it was Great Mills (361) that captured the team title that day. Leonardtown (364) finished second and Chopticon (366) settled for third.