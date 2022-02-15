On a day when a quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams gathered at Huntingtown High School for the 2A South Region duals semifinals and subsequent finals, it was the host Hurricanes who garnered the championship plaque.
Huntingtown defeated La Plata 41-36 in the semifinals then topped Patuxent 58-24 in the finals. The Panthers had advanced to the championship round by downing Calvert 45-30 in their semifinal. Then last Saturday morning in the State Duals at North Point, Huntingtown suffered a 61-18 setback to Stephen Decatur.
Huntingtown assistant coach Nate Fowler commended his squad for their efforts in last week's region semifinals and finals and was eager to see how well the team would perform in this weekend's SMAC championships at La Plata, region tournament at Fairmont Heights in Prince George's County then state tournament at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
"A lot of the guys have really bought in to everything," Fowler said. "They have really stepped up this winter. Considering we didn't have a season last winter, watching these guys wrestle the way they have this season has really been rewarding. They have basically done everything that we have asked them to do. They have all bought in."
In the region duals final against Patuxent, Huntingtown wrestlers won six matches via pin, three others by forfeit and one in a prolonged contests in which the two grapplers combined for 33 points. Jet Cramer (126), Ty Montgomery (132), Dylan Bishop (138), Ryan Smith (160), Hugo Frazier (170) and Cameron Rochon (195) all won via pins. Bishop, Smith, Frazier and Rochon all did so in the first round.
Patuxent wrestlers posted two victories by pin and two others by forfeit. Panther Ryan Furl (145) recorded the latest pin of the outing with only 22.6 seconds remaining in his match, while Ethan Serra bested Huntingtown's Hayden Kelly with 33.8 seconds left in the second round. In the only match to go the distance, Hurricanes' Steven Hayden finally topped the Panthers' Brendan Kent, 21-12.
Patuxent coach Mike Bartley admitted that he was content with what his team had accomplished throughout the winter season. One year after the Panthers and their fellow SMAC counterparts were unable to participate in a single, official match, Bartley watched Patuxent complete their dual matches and now embark on postseason goals.
"I was proud of the guys for getting to this point," Bartley said. "We knew what might happen when we got to finals against Huntingtown. That's a really good team and a great program. Our guys battled all day. Now we can focus on getting ready for SMAC and hopefully having some guys advance at regionals and states."