There was a touch of hurt in Paul Friel’s voice, which was expected after a season-ending loss. But Huntingtown High’s head football coach was already hinting toward the future.
“We’re young,” Friel said. “Three of our offensive linemen are sophomores. We had nine sophomores starting tonight, so we’re going to be all right. We return a lot of kids. And we told them, ‘Just remember this when you’re thinking about not working hard.’”
“This” was Friday night’s 34-11 loss to second-seeded Kent Island in a Class 2A state quarterfinal in the cold confines of Andy Schipul Stadium. One week after ousting defending 2A state champion Frederick Douglass, the No. 7 seed Hurricanes ran into a ball-control offense and a stifling defense that put them in a 24-point hole midway through the third quarter.
“Obviously they’re very good,” Friel said of the Buccaneers, who have won 11 straight. “We knew that coming in. We didn’t know how good because we don’t play any of the opponents that they do. We just felt like if we did our thing and executed our defense, and did the right things that we’d be able to stop ‘em. But they were a little tougher and a little more physical than we thought.”
Led by senior running back Kasey Heath (39 carries, 316 yards, three touchdowns), Kent Island’s ground game consumed long stretches of clock, including a 15-play drive that drained almost 7 minutes in the second quarter — ending with Heath’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 17-3 halftime bulge. The Bucs also pieced together a 10-play march that swallowed over 6 minutes of clock over the third and fourth quarters and was capped by Max Barba’s 25-yard field goal for a 27-3 cushion.
“Controlling the clock is huge,” Kent Island head coach Bryon Sofinowski said. “Our run game is exactly what it is. There’s no hiding it.”
And the Hurricanes (7-5) struggled to stop it. The Bucs scored on six of their nine possessions. Two of the three possessions that finished without points came at the end of the first and second half, when quarterback Tommy Mcandrews took a knee. The third ended with Heath losing a fumble at the Huntingtown 8-yard line.
“Everybody’s going to put more guys in the box,” Sofinowski said of opponents trying to slow Kent Island’s run game. “They started out with six. They had a 6-2, then they had a 6-3. (We) adjusted well, especially in the second half, we ran the ball numerous times. So I’m really proud with how we adjusted at halftime.”
Kent Island built a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Heath capped a 10-play opening possession with a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the first quarter. Barba tacked on the extra point, then hammered a 42-yard field goal through a crosswind with under a minute left in the period for a 10-0 lead.
“He has been such a huge part of our program,” Sofinowski said of Barba.
Huntingtown, which had just three first downs in the first half, got its first big play of the game when quarterback Evan Kuntz (15 of 26, 241 yards, one touchdown, one interception) connected with Darius Thomas for a 57-yard pickup to the Bucs’ 2 early in the second quarter. But Kent Island’s defense stiffened. Andrew Dolihite was dropped for a 2-yard loss, Kuntz was stopped for no gain, then threw incomplete on third down, setting up Josh Knost’s 25-yard field goal with 8:20 left in the half.
“Week in and week out, (defensive coordinator Tim) Goodrich and the defensive coaches and the defensive players, they react and they take care of business,” Sofinowski said. “There’s no worry whatsoever because even when their backs are against the wall they tighten it down.”
Kent Island responded with its 15-play scoring march that gave it a 17-3 lead at the half. The Bucs then took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 69 yards in eight plays, with Heath being sprung for a 37-yard touchdown romp with 7:48 remaining in the third and Barba’s PAT making it 24-3.
Huntingtown began going to the air more in a bid to close its deficit. But Dolihite broke free for a 79-yard gain up the middle before being hauled down at the Bucs’ 13. The Hurricanes couldn’t get any closer though. Dolihite was tackled for a 3-yard loss. After an incompletion, Kuntz was sacked for a 6-yard loss on third down. Huntingtown went for it on fourth down, but Quentin Jones was tackled a yard behind the line of scrimmage after catching a Kuntz pass.
“I think it’s a combination between mental awareness and just forgetting about the last play,” Heath said in reference to Dolihite’s big run. “Sometimes we just have to cool each other down, and just say, ‘It’s all right. The last play means absolutely nothing to us because it already happened. So the best thing we can do is just forget about it and just work on it from there.’ And I think we do that very well, and I think we do it the best.”
After Barba’s 25-yard field goal extended Kent Island’s advantage to 24 points, Huntingtown got back on the board, as Kuntz completed four straight passes, the last a 12-yard scoring strike to JD Boley, who then ran in the two-point conversion, drawing the Hurricanes within 27-11 with 5:17 left in the game.
Kent Island again answered a Hurricanes’ score with a touchdown of its own, as Keegan O’Brien took a shovel pass from McAndrews around left end for a 5-yard touchdown with under 3 minutes remaining.
“They changed up their fronts a little bit and moved around a little bit,” Friel said of Kent Island’s defense which allowed the Hurricanes just 63 yards rushing. “We had trouble making our calls and checks. And then they stifled us a little bit and we decided to go to the hurry-up; actually got some movement going. But just a little too late.
"It’s a great group of kids," Friel continued. "We beat a great football team (Douglass) last week, but I’m proud of all our kids and they should be proud of their team. They made a good run at it."
Kent Island (11-1) hosts No. 6 Middletown (9-3) in a 2A state semifinal Friday at 6:30 p.m. Fifth-seeded Stephen Decatur (10-2) also advanced to Friday’s semifinal round, and will travel to face No. 1 seed Milford Mill (12-0).