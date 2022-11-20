There was a touch of hurt in Paul Friel’s voice, which was expected after a season-ending loss. But Huntingtown High’s head football coach was already hinting toward the future.

“We’re young,” Friel said. “Three of our offensive linemen are sophomores. We had nine sophomores starting tonight, so we’re going to be all right. We return a lot of kids. And we told them, ‘Just remember this when you’re thinking about not working hard.’”

