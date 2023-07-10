Saturday morning's Prince-Mont Swim League Division D meet at Lackey High School between host Indian Head and visiting Westlake Village offered the chance for two Charles County squads to display their close proximity in a variety of ways as Indian Head prevailed 288-267.

Indian Head (4-0) and Westlake Village (2-2) both got stellar performances from male and female swimmers of all ages on Saturday morning at Lackey with the teams combining to establish 26 new pool records. But their inherent close proximity in the water was best reflected in the 15-18 girls' 50-yard backstroke where Indian Head's Carolina Walter (33.53) edged Westlake's Kaitlyn Clark (33.62).


  

