Indian Head swimmer Naomi Dugan is well on her way to capturing the 15-18 girls' 100-yard individual medley (1:07.40) on Saturday morning in a Prince-Mont Swim League meet at Lackey High School. Dugan won three individual events and was part of a relay that triumphed to lead the hosts to a 288-267 victory over Westlake Village.
Westlake Village swimmer Daniel Madigan is well on his way to capturing the 15-18 boys' 100-yard individual medley on Saturday morning in a Prince-Mont Swim League meet against Indian Head at Lackey High School. Madigan won that event in 1:02.66, but host Indian Head prevailed in the overall meet 288-267 to remain undefeated on the season.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Indian Head swimmer Selah Navies is well on her way to capturing the 13-14 girls' 50-yard backstroke (36.72) on Saturday morning in a Prince-Mont Swim League meet against Westlake Village.
Saturday morning's Prince-Mont Swim League Division D meet at Lackey High School between host Indian Head and visiting Westlake Village offered the chance for two Charles County squads to display their close proximity in a variety of ways as Indian Head prevailed 288-267.
Indian Head (4-0) and Westlake Village (2-2) both got stellar performances from male and female swimmers of all ages on Saturday morning at Lackey with the teams combining to establish 26 new pool records. But their inherent close proximity in the water was best reflected in the 15-18 girls' 50-yard backstroke where Indian Head's Carolina Walter (33.53) edged Westlake's Kaitlyn Clark (33.62).
Walter, a rising junior at Lackey, and Clark, a rising junior at North Point, renewed their rivalry roughly six months after and another six months before the two swimmers will face one another in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Swim Championships where both will, admittedly, be battling for minor spoils amid the presence of La Plata rising senior Addy Donnick.
But on Saturday morning in their Prince-Mont Division D clash at Lackey, Walter edged Clark for bragging rights this summer. In events such as the backstroke and butterfly, swimmers often have little or no opportunity to spot their rival during a race. But when the two swimmers hit the far wall and made the turn for home, Walter admitted she caught a peak of Clark.
"I took a peak over at her," said Walter, who also plays girls' lacrosse for the Chargers in the spring. "I knew going in that it was going to be close. When we made the final turn, I looked over and saw her right next to me. From there it just comes down to staying straight and staying focused."
Walter, Abigail Vanasse, Taylor Wilson and Naomi Dugan combined to capture the girls' 18-under 200 medley relay (2:17.39) in the first pool record to fall and later Dugan completed an individual triple by taking the 15-18 girls' 100 freestyle (58.69), 50 breaststroke (33.91) and 100 IM (1:07.44) in a race that she won while competing in the second of three heats. Walter won her heat in 1:12.81, but yielded the crown to Dugan's pool record performance.
Westlake Village opened the meet with a victory when Mario Curtis, Daniel Madigan, Josip Kline and Orande Sherman combined to capture the boys' 18-under 200 medley relay (1:57.09). Madigan would later return to prevail in the 15-18 boys' 100 free (55.38), 50 breast (31.82) and 100 IM (1:02.66), with his triple among the highlights on a day when the Waves of Westlake settled for second.
Westlake's Azriel Borders took the 9-10 girls' 25 butterfly (21.26), 50 free (36.85) and 25 back (20.75) all in pool record clockings. Teammate Jabril Ramzziddin won the 11-12 boys' 50 fly (35.78). Indian Head's Alex Nguyen prevailed in the 13-14 boys' 50 fly (31.04), 50 free (28.40) and 100 IM (1:14.18), all in pool record fashion. Westlake's Anthony Spray took the boys' 8-under 25 free (20.75), while Indian Head's Dakotah Boykin won the 11-12 boys' 50 free (32.18).
Other pool record victories on Saturday morning included Westlake's Rafa Borders in the boys' 8-under 25 breast (24.16) and 25 back (20.27), Indian Head's Taylor Sellers in the girls' 8-under 25 breast (24.50) and teammate Charlotte Keeler scored in the 9-10 girls' 25 breast (19.81) and Zaria Isreal prevailed in the 13-14 girls' 50 breast (39.21). Westlake's Cedric Arco won the 11-12 50 back (39.38), while Indian Head's Rachel Gross scored in the 11-12 girls' 50 back (39.62) and Carlos Borders triumphed in the boys' 12-under 100 IM (1:23.26).