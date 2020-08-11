In a key Charles & St. Mary's County baseball league doubleheader between two squads jockeying for playoff position, Indian Head and St. Mary's Legion Post 255 split two contests on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata.
Indian Head (8-6) got a stellar performance from pitcher Greg Conden in the opener as the Indians prevailed, 2-0, in a game that lasted under two hours. Conden blanked Post 255 on four hits and three walks while fanning four batters. Post 255 had the bases loaded with one out in the first but failed to score and threatened on two other occasions only to suffer the same fate.
"Greg went out there and did a great job for us," said Indian Head coach Darren Sanders. "He gave us seven shutout innings. We came up with a couple of runs early for him and that was all he needed. It was tough because we didn't have a full roster of guys today. We were missing all four Remalia brothers — that's a good chunk of our roster."
St. Mary's Legion Post 255 (6-6) hurler C.J. Hill was nearly as good, allowing two runs, one earned, over six innings in a tough-luck loss. Indian Head scored an unearned run against him in the bottom of the first on a two-out single by Arlie Shepherd that scored Sam Wright, then added another run in the third when Shepherd grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
But neither team scored over the last four frames as the two hurlers were dominant. Conden allowed a double in the sixth and a leadoff double in the seventh, but Post 255 failed to deliver the clutch hits. Indian Head managed only two base runners over the last three innings and Hill retired the last six batters he faced in a losing cause.
"I thought both of our starters were outstanding today," said Post 255 assistant coach Rudy Carrico Jr., filling in for the idle Tyler Kimmey. "We just couldn't come up with anything against Conden. But in the second game I thought Dale [Arbaugh] gave me six really good innings. His pitch count never got that high, but that seventh inning was getting tough."
St. Mary's scored two runs in the top of the first against Indian Head starter Chris Newsome, then added two more unearned runs against him in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. The Indians finally got two runs against Arbaugh in the fifth when B.J. Kittle, Denzel Johnson and Bowen Plagge all doubled, with Johnson and Plagge each collecting an RBI.
St. Mary's extended the lead to 6-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh where Arbaugh encountered trouble. He allowed a leadoff single to Charlie Wright and a double to Kittle, then walked Jones with one out to load the bases. At that point Carrico summoned sidearmed reliever Ryan Kaslavage into the tough spot and he escaped the jam unscathed by fanning the next two batters to record a genuine save.
Earlier on Sunday morning, Pomfret (13-1) clinched the CHASM regular season title and top seed heading into the postseason next month by sweeping a youthful La Plata squad, 7-0 and 11-1 (5). Pomfret has won 12 straight since suffering a 4-2 setback to defending champion Western Charles and the Pirates loom the most likely team to dethrone the reigning champions in the playoffs next month.
Speaking of Western Charles, the Natty Boh's will return to action this Saturday afternoon against St. Mary's Legion Post 255 then on Sunday Pomfret will face Indian Head in another twin-bill. La Plata has the bye this weekend and the St. Mary's 19U team completed its 10-game schedule on the first weekend in August. All five remaining teams will compete in the playoffs beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 9.