Indian Head sweeps La Plata in CHASM baseball

In their second meeting of the young season thus far, the Indian Head Indians swept La Plata for the second time on Sunday in Charles & St. Mary’s County [CHASM] at Rainbow Construction Field courtesy of at least one big inning in each game.
Indian Head (4-2) rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opener thanks to a six-run fifth and held off La Plata for a 10-5 victory in seven innings. La Plata (0-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning of the second game, but its quick early start was long forgotten when Indian Head emerged with a 19-3 victory in five innings, getting six runs in the third and 10 more in the fifth.
“Our pitchers today were really good,” said Indian Head coach Darren Sanders, whose team will face Western Charles this Sunday. “We had a couple of big innings, one in the first game and two in the second game, and that was really the difference. La Plata is a very young team. They’re much better than the first time we played them. If they stay together, they’re going to be very good.”
La Plata is primarily comprised of rising high school sophomores and juniors, none of which had the chance to play this past spring due as the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to the 2019-2020 school year and nixed spring sports altogether. This summer the La Plata team will face much older, veteran squads and the learning experience might be daunting at times.
“We have a really young team,” said La Plata coach Ray Michael, brother of College of Southern Maryland baseball coach, Aaron Michael. “But these kids did not have a spring season, so it’s just great they have a chance to play this summer. They’re facing guys a lot older than them, some of which played Division-I college and others who once played professionally.”
After squandering the lead late in the opener, La Plata jumped on Indian Head starter Ian Remalia by scoring three times in the bottom of the first. Brett Michael, Evan Leszczynski and Aaron Michael each singled to start the inning, then Justin Arminger followed with a two-run double and Ryan Prehoda added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
But Remalia settled down immediately. He was able to escape further damage and strand Arminger at third by fanning both Bradley Hill and Gavin Myers to end the inning. Remalia allowed only two hits over the next three scoreless innings to pick up the victory and Justin Hitt tossed a perfect fifth after the Indians had broken the game open.
La Plata starting pitcher Calvin Johnson limited Indian Head to just one run in the first two innings, but the Indians gained the lead in the third by scoring six runs — only two of which were earned — against Johnson and his shaky fielders. Jeremy Remalia doubled home Sam Wright, then Achie Shepherd scored on a sac fly by Clint Saunders to tie the game.
But Indian Head scored four more runs that inning with two outs courtesy of four La Plata errors. Johnson allowed two more unearned runs in the fourth before being hooked then Indian Head broke the game wide open by scoring 10 runs on seven hits and three more errors against three different La Plata pitchers in the fifth.
Indian Head sent 15 batters to the plate in the fifth and all 10 batters in the order scored once. Wright saw his bid for a perfect second game at the plate come to an end when he flied out to center for the last out. He had singled twice, walked twice and scored three times in his previous four plate appearances. Shepherd walked twice and was hit by a pitch and fanned to go 0-1 in four appearances.
In the opener, La Plata led 1-0, 2-1, 4-2 and 5-4 through five innings before the Indians broke the game open with six runs in the top of the sixth for a 10-5 victory. Indian Head will play defending CHASM league champion Western Charles in a doubleheader this Sunday morning, while La Plata and Legion Post 255 will play a twin-bill this Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m.
In the other CHASM doubleheader this weekend, Pomfret took two games from Western Charles, 12-0 (5) and 15-11. Those games were in stark contrast to the previous twin-bill between the two squads on June 28. On that day, Pomfret won the opener, 6-0, but Western Charles rebounded to take the nightcap, 4-2.
