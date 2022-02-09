Indoor track and field teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have grown accustomed to traveling to Prince George’s County for “home” meets in recent years, but with the Sports & Learning Complex in Landover unavailable this winter those same squads have had to make even longer trips.
On Tuesday evening several SMAC teams headed north to the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore for the 3A east regional while others awaited a much longer commute across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to compete at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill on Wednesday. This coming Monday, both Leonardtown and North Point high schools will head to the Fifth Regiment Armory for the 4A east regionals.
Tuesday evening in the 3A east regional meet at the Fifth Regiment Armory, a number of SMAC athletes captured individual titles and punched their tickets to the 3A state championship meet planned for Feb. 21-22.
On the boys’ side, Huntingtown High School senior Thomas Foulkes captured the 3,200 meter run (9:56.41) and teammates Domenion Jacobs and Xavier Dailey finished one-two in the 55 hurdles. Hurricanes’ senior Adam Szatanek won the shot put (55-00.50) and Dailey prevailed in the high jump (5-08).
Northern senior Nathan Jacobs was second in both the 300 (38.59) and the 500 (1:11.82), while Great Mills junior KaVon Turner was second in the 55 (6.82). Northern’s Cameron King was third in the 800 and Gavin Stevens placed third in the 3,200.
On the girls’ side, Northern senior Leah Powell won the 300 (44.68) and was also second in the 55 (7.37), while freshman Ella Meccia captured both the 1,600 (5:29.97) and the 3,200 (11:53.30). Patriots Gayle Henderson and Kacie Hoyle finished one-two in the 500, while freshman Gentry Bowie was second in the 800. Northern senior Alexia Ricchiuto was second in the 55 hurdles and junior Annie Campbell was second in the shot put.
Last month a trio of Calvert County teams made the exceedingly long commute to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., to compete in the Liberty Premier Invitational. Calvert, Northern and Patuxent all sent athletes to Liberty University for that Jan. 8 outing, with several Panthers making the extensive 415-mile round trip jaunt while their Northern and Calvert counterparts each endured over 350-mile journeys.
Calvert junior Jack Hartsig was eighth in the 1,600-meter run (4:35.72) and 27th in the 1,000 (2:47.28). Cavaliers’ teammate David Rodenhaver checked in 40th in the 1,600 (4:58.97) and was 17th in the 3,200 (10:26.69). Patuxent’s Moiler Graham and Kyle Willey were 88th and 94th, respectively, in the 1,000 and Panthers’ junior Aidan Fockler placed 95th in the 300-meter race.
Northern had a number of good showings among male and female athletes at that meet. Seniors Tyler Baskett (38.08) and Daniel Cooley (38.77) were 19th and 30th in the 300, while Ragiariki Lewis (40.08) placed 50th in that event. On the girls’ side, Northern’s Annie Campbell took fourth in the shot put (31-09.50), freshman Gentry Bowie was 10th in the 3,200 (12:09.09) and sophomore Tawny Lillard finished 23rd in the 1,600 (5:38.23).
Regional schedules for other high schools in Southern Maryland were not posted on the SMAC website this week.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews