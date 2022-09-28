Today's episode of Talking SMAC is now available on iTunes, Spotify, Google and more!
Here are the time breakdowns for the episode:
Intro - 0:00
Last Week Results and This Week Schedule - 21:47
Interview with Coach Juracko - 36:28
Football Recap and Player of the Week - 52:26
Game of the Week - 1:19:44
Picks and Predictions with Guest Picker - 1:33:51
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0zTYx4bQ17RfzERniZBC4o
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/september-28th-2022-smac-week-5/id1541219777?i=1000580867804
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS85NjY2MDcucnNz/episode/QnV6enNwcm91dC0xMTM5NjU2NQ?sa=X&ved=0CAUQkfYCahcKEwi4oOaS0rf6AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ
