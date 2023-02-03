St. Charles High School girls' basketball coach Derrelle Smith, senior Mia Johnson and assistant coach Matt Forde proudly hold the banner commemorating Johnson for eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau in career scoring on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Spartans' 75-13 victory over visiting Thomas Stone.
St. Charles’ Mia Johnson, left, drives to the basket while being guarded by Thomas Stone’s Olivia Coles and Christian Banks during the Spartans’ 75-13 victory over the Cougars on Jan. 27. Johnson eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in career scoring in the second quarter of that contest to become the third player in the program’s history to reach that milestone joining Desiree Sheperd and Asia Jones.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Driving to the basket
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Mia Johnson, right, receives a hug from her coach Derrelle Smith after scoring her 1,000th career point in the Spartans' 75-13 win over visiting Thomas Stone on Jan. 27.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
St. Charles senior Mia Johnson, left, is mobbed by her teammates after scoring her 1,000th career point late in the second quarter during a 75-13 win over Thomas Stone on Jan. 27.
Although there was hardly any drama regarding the outcome of the Jan. 27 clash between the host St. Charles High School girls basketball team and visiting Thomas Stone, eventually won by the host Spartans 75-13, there was considerable suspense centering around the prospect of one player reaching a rare milestone.
Mia Johnson, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Shippensburg University and play women's basketball next fall, arrived at the Friday game still needing 29 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Johnson, who would eventually finish the night with 40 points while sitting out the fourth quarter, scored 15 in the first quarter then reached the mark with a layup that extended the Spartans lead to 50-7 with 2:16 left in the first half.
"It really meant a lot that I was able to get it," said Johnson, who boasts the two highest scoring single game sums in the program's history with 41 and 40 points, respectively. "I lost my entire sophomore season to the pandemic, then we could not start last season on time because of COVID. I have a great support group, especially my coach here [Derrelle Smith] and my parents."
Johnson became the third girls' basketball player in the program's history to reach the 1,000-point mark, joining Desiree Shepperd and Asia Jones. Johnson attained the coveted mark despite losing one entire season to the COVID-19 pandemic and missing part of her junior season to the Spartans' initial covid issues and last Friday was only her 54th game for St. Charles.
"Mia has been amazing since she started here," said St. Charles (13-3) girls' coach Derrelle Smith. "She basically missed a whole season and almost one-half another and still got to 1,000 points. She's always been a tremendous team player, too. She scored a bunch tonight, but she passed up some baskets to get the ball to her teammates."
Johnson scored the game's first four points and was already one-third of the way to the 29 points she needed midway through the first quarter when the Spartans began the game on a 23-0 run. She would later score the last three points of the opener then started the second quarter by netting the first six points for the Spartans who led 41-2 at one stage.
Johnson then rapidly ascended to the milestone mark later in the second quarter by sporting a rare, four-point play, converting on a three-point field goal then adding the subsequent free throw. She followed that by scoring four of the Spartans' next six points, with her second layup pushing her to the 1,000-point barrier with 2:16 left in the first half.
"It felt amazing to get it," said Johnson, who was swarmed by her teammates at mid-court immediately after reaching the mark, prompting a brief stoppage in play. "I wasn't sure I would get it tonight. I owe a lot to my coaches and my teammates. But we still have some big goals. We want to win SMAC, regions and get back to states."