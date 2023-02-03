Although there was hardly any drama regarding the outcome of the Jan. 27 clash between the host St. Charles High School girls basketball team and visiting Thomas Stone, eventually won by the host Spartans 75-13, there was considerable suspense centering around the prospect of one player reaching a rare milestone.

Mia Johnson, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Shippensburg University and play women's basketball next fall, arrived at the Friday game still needing 29 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Johnson, who would eventually finish the night with 40 points while sitting out the fourth quarter, scored 15 in the first quarter then reached the mark with a layup that extended the Spartans lead to 50-7 with 2:16 left in the first half.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews