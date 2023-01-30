McDonough High School senior Alona Jones is all smiles while holding her various memorabilia after reaching the 1,000-point plateau in career scoring Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the Rams upended visiting Great Mills High School 62-33.
McDonough High School senior Alona Jones looks for the ball on an inbounds pass during the first quarter of last Wednesday's game against Great Mills. Jones eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in her career in the second quarter as the Rams upended the visiting Hornets 62-33 in that contest.
McDonough High School senior Alona Jones connects on a free throw in the second quarter of last Wednesday's game against Great Mills that enabled her to reach the 1,000-point plateau in her playing career with the Rams.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Despite losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonough High School senior Alona Jones was able to reach the first of her four goals as a member of the Rams' girls' basketball team when she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in career points in last Wednesday's 62-33 victory over visiting Great Mills.
Jones, who sports a 4.0 grade point average through her first three years at McDonough and is considering an offer from the College of Southern Maryland, reached the 1,000-point plateau when she connected on a pair of free throws with 3:48 left in the first half of that contest. Great Mills had actually owned a 9-1 lead early, but the Rams outscored the visiting Hornets by a combined sum of 47-8 in the second and third quarters.
"I was pressing a little bit early, but once I got settled down and we started playing together I was okay," Jones said. "It meant a lot to me to get it, especially since we didn't have a season two years ago. Then last year we had a whole new team. We've been playing well together all season. This was my first goal, but we still have three more I want to hit this season."
Jones was able to check off the first thing on her list, attaining 1,000 points in her career with the Rams in just three seasons to become only the fifth player in the school's history and only the second female to attain that mark. Now she has her sights set on three more - playing and winning the SMAC Championship game, winning a region final and playing in the state semifinals.
"When Alona set her goals for the season, this one was the first one," said McDonough (10-1) coach Dwayne Gleaton. "I'm happy that she got this one. But the other three goals are all about the team. We want to win SMAC, win regions and win states. She's a tremendous leader and she's a great student. This is a great group of girls. They wok hard and they love playing with each other."
In the early stages of the game, however, Jones was hardly the central focus as Great Mills (4-10) vaulted to a 9-1 lead on buckets inside from Diamond Watters and from the perimeter by Karleigh Thomas. But McDonough closed out the opener on a 9-3 run to get within 12-10 on buckets inside from Jones and Cailyn Samuel and the Rams carried the momentum into the second quarter.
Jones opened the second quarter with four straight free throws and Samuel added two more to give the Rams a modest lead they would never relinquish. Jones, who finished the contest with 20 points, reached the career milestone midway through the second quarter by hitting two more free throws and the Rams scored the first 21 points of that frame before Thomas finally got the Hornets on the board with a layup at the halftime buzzer.
"I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy early," said Great Mills coach Matt Wood. "But they turned things around on us quickly and we started to get in foul trouble. It was a milestone night for their girl [Jones]. She's been a tremendous player for them and she deserves a lot of credit for reaching 1,000 points in just three years. We're really young, so it's going to take a little time."
Jones added to her milestone total by connecting on a pair of three-point field goals and two more layups in the third quarter as the Rams extended their advantage to 57-20 heading into the final eight minutes. The fourth quarter began under running clock parameters, but the Hornets trimmed the deficit below 35 moments later on buckets inside from Watters and Thomas and the final four minutes was played under normal game conditions.