Despite losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonough High School senior Alona Jones was able to reach the first of her four goals as a member of the Rams' girls' basketball team when she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in career points in last Wednesday's 62-33 victory over visiting Great Mills.

Jones, who sports a 4.0 grade point average through her first three years at McDonough and is considering an offer from the College of Southern Maryland, reached the 1,000-point plateau when she connected on a pair of free throws with 3:48 left in the first half of that contest. Great Mills had actually owned a 9-1 lead early, but the Rams outscored the visiting Hornets by a combined sum of 47-8 in the second and third quarters.


