While they may not have been able to participate in a high school season during the fall or even belatedly this spring, as was the case with their contemporaries in Calvert and St. Mary's counties, several of the top golfers from Charles County have stayed busy recently competing in the Junior Tour events.
Last Sunday afternoon at Breton Bay Country Club in Leonardtown, La Plata High School freshman Shelby Herbert and Warriors senior Gavin Ganter finished tied for first in the 15-18 age bracket with identical rounds of 38 for nine holes. Herbert would eventually be declared the winner in the tie-breaker decided by a process involving the best score on the toughest holes on the course.
"It was really disappointing not to have a fall season with La Plata," Herbert said. "But I was able to stay busy hitting balls and playing in a few tournaments. I was happy with how I played [Sunday] at Breton Bay. When Sean [Bannon] announced that I had won I was kind of shocked, actually. I knew Gavin had a lot of pars and one birdie, so I thought he would win in the tie-breaker."
Both Ganter and Herbert would have been teammates on a La Plata squad that would have been serious contenders for the 2A/1A state title had this school year's golf season not been a casualty of the ongoing pandemic. Herbert will have three more chances to participate for an individual and team title, while Ganter is heading to York College this fall.
"It was good to finally get out and get some swings in against some good competition," Ganter said. "I have a few bog tournaments coming up in May and again in June. It was tough not being able to have a season. But a lot of people were in the same situation. It was something out of your control, so you just have to put it behind you."
Junior Tour Southern Maryland Director Sean Bannon, who recently completed his first season as the golf coach at Calvert High School, enjoyed a busy, successful inaugural campaign last summer and fall and already has seen the first two Junior Tour events approach maximum participation.
"We actually oversold the tour events for the spring," Bannon said. "We were designated for 80 spots and actually got 82 signed on. We had 74 golfers at the first event and then 73 at the second one, so I'm very happy with the participation so far. This year our biggest group is among the younger kids, so the future is bright for a lot of the high school golf teams."
In the other brackets on Sunday, Michael Peterson won the 12-14 age bracket, Anne Arundel county resident Winston Thomas took the 9-11 group and Joslen Bannon was best in the 6-8 age bracket. This year the Junior Tour expanded from three age group divisions to four.
One week earlier at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Calvert County, La Plata sophomore Trevor Simpson won the 15-18 bracket, followed by Herbert and Huntingtown sophomore Cameron Kapiskosky. Connor Wilbur edged Owen Newberry in the 12-14 group, Austin Srikittipraphat took the 9-11 age bracket over tour regulars Philip Verghese and Luke Gladfelter and Ashton Bryant was the low medalist in the 6-8 group, besting Levi Jameson and Bannon.