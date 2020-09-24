When the Junior Tour golfers convened at Wicomico Shores in St. Mary’s County on Sunday afternoon for the second stop on the fall schedule, players from each age group found the conditions ideal on the last full weekend of summer.
Throughout much of the summer the golfers who compete in various nine-hole events on the Junior Tour have been accustomed to playing the front nine on most courses. But Sunday afternoon, amid genuine fall-like conditions on the last official weekend of summer, golfers were able to play the back nine on Wicomico Shores with the 18th hole in the shadow of the clubhouse.
In the 14-18 age bracket on Sunday, La Plata High School senior Gavin Ganter fired the low round of 38, three shots better than La Plata freshman Shelby Herbert (41). David Wright, a junior at Huntingtown High School, and Daniel Yum, a junior at Westlake, finished tied for third at 42, while Trevor Simpson, a La Plata sophomore, was one shot back in fifth.
“I like playing this course,” said Ganter, the 2A/1A Boys state champion in 2019. “I wasn’t really too impressed with any one aspect of my game. But I like being on the Junior Tour because it gives me a chance to play while there’s no high school season.”
In the 10-13 age division, St. Mary’s County resident Jack Gladfelter (43) edged Accokeek Academy’s Jason Dacanay (45) by two strokes. Nolan Roschel took third with a 49, one shot better than Thomas Winston (50) with Ahman Johnson (53) and Reece Smith (53) who were both three shots further back. Gladfelter hit one of the best shots on the day, emerging from the bunker one foot from the hole on No. 18.
Then in the 6-9 age group, St. Mary’s resident Luke Gladfelter (38) edged Calvert County native Ashton Bryant (39) by one stroke to garner his first Junior Tour title. Wyatt Johnson (53) placed third, one shot better than Joslen Bannon (54) who was one shot ahead of Liam Davis (54). It marked the first time both Gladfelter brothers had prevailed on the same weekend.
After a week off this weekend, the Junior Tour will resume play on Oct. 3 and 4 at Swan Point Yacht Club for a pair of one-day outings. The golfers will then head next to The Cannon Club on Sunday, Oct. 11 before competing in the two-day Southern Maryland Golf Championships Oct. 17 and 18 at Chesapeake Hills in Lusby.
But this weekend will not be entirely idle for Southern Maryland Golf Director and 2020-21 Calvert High School golf coach Sean Bannon. This Sunday he will have the chance to compete for the club championship Woodmore Country Club in Prince George’s County, where he once played in a Nationwide Tour event.
“The last time I played there I shot a 77 and the grass in the rough was really high,” said Bannon, the current golf coach at Calvert High School. “I’m hoping they have the chance to cut it before this weekend.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews