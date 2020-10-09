Golfers found the back nine of the Swan Point Yacht & Country Club somewhat soggy on Saturday afternoon during the first day of Junior Tour play last weekend. But it hardly impacted the competitive nature of the event for all three age groups.
On Saturday afternoon, Huntingtown High School sophomore David Wright and Chopticon High School senior Samuel Nebel both shared low honors with a 40, one shot better than La Plata High School senior Gavin Ganter and Westlake High School alum Ryan Graves. La Plata freshman Shelby Herbert was another shot back with a 42.
“Off the tees, I was just okay today,” Wright said of his low medalist round on Saturday. “But my irons were firing darts. My shots from the fairway were really good today and my putting was really good. It was a little soggy in some spots. But they adapted the rules today to make it fair for the players.”
In the 10-13 age group, Jason Dacanay of Accokeek Academy was the low medalist with a 43, four strokes better than Philip Verghese (47). Calvert resident Jack Gladfelter (49) and James Colburn (49) were next, three shots better than Winston Thomas (52).
But the highlight of the outing occurred in the 6-9 bracket where youthful Calvert resident Luke Gladfelter fired a season’s best two-under par 34 to finish four shots clear of Leonardtown resident Ryan Ritchie (38). Huntingtown resident Ashton Bryant was next (40), followed by Wyatt Johnson (45) and Nicholas Oestringer (49).
“Luke is one of those kids that spends countless hours hitting his irons and working on his short game,” said Junior Tour Southern Maryland Director Sean Bannon. “He’s one of those kids that would spend 10 hours practicing every day is he could. That’s really the difference in a lot of these matches, even at the professional level.”
One day later among slightly drier conditions on the front nine at Swan Point, several different winners emerged in each age group with the close proximity in scores again revealing the competitive nature of the one-day outing.
In the 14-18 bracket, Ganter fired the low round on Sunday, followed by Wright, Cameron Kapiskosky, Owen Newberry and Nebel. In the 10-13 age group on Sunday, Winston Thomas was low medalist, followed by Verghese, Jack Gladfelter, James Colburn and Nolan Roschel. Then in the younger 6-9 bracket, Bryant had the low round on Sunday, followed by Johnson, Luke Gladfelter, Oestringer and Fisher McEwen. Ganter will head into the 2020-21 season as the reigning 2A/1A boys state champion.
Junior Tour golfers will convene this Sunday at The Cannon Club near Waysons Corner then head to Chesapeake Hills in Lusby for the two-day Southern Maryland Junior Golf Championships on Oct. 17-18. That event will actually be the lone two-day cumulative score tournament of the fall for the 72 Junior Tour golfers currently competing.
