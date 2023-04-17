Reisterstown resident Olivia Lynch captured both nine-hole events of the Junior Tour on Saturday at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and was also the overcall champion for the girls' 6-8 age bracket for the spring portion of the tour.
Amid intermittent storms last Saturday morning that largely remained clear of the vicinity until the evening, numerous golfers who compete in the Junior Tour ventured to Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby looking to put the finishing touches on the spring slate in their final two, nine-hole events on the schedule.
With a grand sum of 80 golfers competing in four different age brackets, now divided among male and female combatants, there were eight different winners in each of the two, nine-hole events on April 15 and eight overall champions. In many of the divisions, the same golfer that won one or both events on Saturday also proved to be the overall champion in their respective age and gender group.
In the morning session, Reisterstown resident Olivia Lynch captured the girls' 6-8 age bracket with a round of 52, finishing seven strokes clear of Aria Sapp (59) who was two better than Evelyn King-White (61). On the boys' side, Bowie resident Jeris "J.T." Bowlding fired a 48 to win that bracket in a walkover as the lone competitor.
Then in the afternoon session, Lynch successfully defended her morning crown by taking the girls' 6-8 bracket and did so with a 49. In the second round, however, it was King-White (55) who took second, while Sapp (58) settled for third. On the boys' side, again Bowlding prevailed in a walkover while finishing the second round with a 47.
When the dust settled following both events on Saturday, Lynch not only won both events for the girls 6-8 bracket, she also garnered the overall title. On the boys' side, Bowie resident Jeris "J.T." Bowlding not only had won both events on Saturday, he was also the overall winner of his bracket for the spring tour.
"We had a very competitive group all spring," said Southern Maryland Junior Tour Director Sean Bannon, who is also the golf coach at Calvert High School. "Some of the boys in the younger age groups really posted some low scores. I think they can compete with any golfers in the region and the country. I think Southern Maryland is going to be well represented at nationals."
In the girls' 9-11 bracket on Saturday, Joslen Bannon posted the low round of the front nine (46), but Adelaide Farvolden (44) was low medalist on the backside. St. Mary's County resident Levi Jameson (35) edged Ashton Bryant (36) by a stroke on the front nine, but Bryant was low medalist on the back nine to secure the overall title.
In the boys' 15-18 bracket, Calvert resident Nicholas Finamore posted the low score on the front nine, while Colin Gribble claimed honors on the back nine. In the girls' 15-18 division, Kaitlyn Lucas sealed her overall title by firing the low round on both the front nine and back nine on Saturday. In the 12-14 boys' division, Landon Rottman was low medalist on the front nine, while Ainsley Kovarik prevailed among the 12-14 female golfers on the front with Adrianna Johnson taking the low round on the back nine.
Upper Marlboro resident Kaitlyn Lucas won the overall title in the girls' 15-18 bracket, while Northern High School junior Peyton Donnelly took the 15-18 boys division crown. Calvert resident Ashton Bryant won the 9-11 boys title, while Gabrielle Hamstead took the 12-14 girls crown and Landon Rottman was the 12-14 boys champion. Bannon was the overall 9-11 girls' champ, while Lynch won the 6-8 girls' title.