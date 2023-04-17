Amid intermittent storms last Saturday morning that largely remained clear of the vicinity until the evening, numerous golfers who compete in the Junior Tour ventured to Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby looking to put the finishing touches on the spring slate in their final two, nine-hole events on the schedule.

With a grand sum of 80 golfers competing in four different age brackets, now divided among male and female combatants, there were eight different winners in each of the two, nine-hole events on April 15 and eight overall champions. In many of the divisions, the same golfer that won one or both events on Saturday also proved to be the overall champion in their respective age and gender group.


