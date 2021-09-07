Golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have enjoyed a busy start to the fall as the high school season got under way in late August and last weekend many of them also took part in the first leg of the Junior Tour events at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby.
Last week was perhaps doubly rewarding for various members of the Huntingtown High School team. On Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2, at Chesapeake Hills, Huntingtown (5-1) rebounded from its lone setback one week earlier to topple Calvert, Northern and North Point. Hurricanes' junior Cameron Kapiskosky fired a one-under par 35 that day then returned toe Chesapeake Hills on Saturday where he finished tied for second with a 42.
"I think the other day I was really hitting the ball well off the tee and my putting was very good," said Kapiskosky, who intends to head to college in the fall of 2023 to major in marine biology or journalism. "Today, I thought the fairways were a lot harder. I was probably one good shot that separated me from a 39 to shooting a 42."
St. Mary's County resident Ian Jameson was the low medalist in the Junior Tour opener on Saturday with a 39. Kapiskosky may have added several strokes on Saturday, but he still finished tied for second in the 15-18 age group with Huntingtown teammate Blake Nichols. Two days earlier, Huntingtown (160) bested Northern (175), Calvert (215) and St. Charles (248) on the day when Kapiskosky fired a 35, Sean Hepper and Jordan Richards both shot 41 and Nichols finished with a 43.
"We've got a really good team," Kapiskosky said. "Our goal is to compete for the 3A state title this fall. I think we've got the team capable of doing it. We had a tough loss to La Plata] in our first match, but they have some really good golfers in Trevor [Simpson] and Shelby [Herbert]. They could be the best team in 2A."
In the 12-14 age bracket on Saturday, Aspen Bikowski was low medalist with a 36, followed by Mark White (37) and Jason Dacanay (40). In the 9-11 age group, Ashton Bryant (37) and Ben Van Fossen (37) tied for low round honors, with Jake Gladfelter (41) another four strokes back in third. Then in the 6-8 age bracket, St. Mary's County resident Levi Jameson took first place with a 40, four strokes better than Christian Moten of Prince George's County and another four strokes clear of Knox Martus of Calvert County.