Waysons Corner resident Winston Thomas taps in on No. 18 at Swan Point on Sunday in the second half of the Junior Tour event held there. Thomas finished third in both nine-hole events in the 12-14 age group at Swan Point on Sunday.
Philip Verghese lines up his putt on No. 18 on Sunday afternoon in the second nine-hole event of the Junior Tour at Swan Point. Verghese won the 12-14 age group back nine portion of the event with a 39.
La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert taps in for par on No. 18 at Swan Point on Sunday afternoon in the second half of the two Junior Tour events held there. Herbert won the front nine portion of the event with a 40 then took the back nine event with a 38.
La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert watches her approach shot on No. 18 at Swan Point on Sunday land just past the hole. Herbert won both halves of the Junior Tour event on Sunday, finishing the front nine with a 40 then closing out the back nine with a 38.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In the penultimate event for the Junior Tour golfers this spring at the Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Charles County, a bevy of local players were able to compete in the pair of nine-hole events offered on Sunday afternoon amid ideal conditions.
La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert, the Maryland 2A/1A girls state runner-up last fall, shot a 40 on the front nine then recorded a 38 on the back nine to win both halves of the split event. Herbert considers Swan Point her home course and on Sunday afternoon, in her last Junior Tour outing of the spring season, the Warriors' sophomore was clearly best in the 15-18 age bracket for both genders.
"I thought the front nine was a little tougher today," Herbert said. "The greens were hard and I struggled putting. I thought I played much better on the back nine. It's a little easier than the front nine and the greens are not as tricky. But overall I thought my drivers were good and my approach shots were pretty good today."
Herbert won both the early session on the front nine and the second split on the back nine. Jordan Richards finished second with a 43 and Cody Colliflower was third with a 45. In the morning grouping, Herbert won the first round with a 40, finishing three strokes clear of Summer Stroop and Michael Sauter, both of which shot 43 on the front nine.
"I was glad to be able to play here this weekend," Herbert said. "I won't be playing in the final event [at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C.] next Sunday. This is really like my home course, so I enjoy playing here and be able to score. Today my putting let me down on the front nine. But it was better on the back nine."
Levi Jameson won both halves of the event for the 6-8 age group when he shot a 39 on the front nine then a 38 on the back nine. Ashton Bryant won the front nine portion of the 9-11 age group bracket with a 34, but he slipped to second with a 41 on the back nine as Jose Veiga was low medalist with a 39. Jason Decanay won the front nine of the 12-14 group with a 39, but Philip Verghese was low medalist on the back nine with a 39, two strokes better than Decanay.