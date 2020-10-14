Conditions were hardly ideal for the Junior Tour golfers who teed off for their final league match on Sunday afternoon at The Cannon Club near Waysons Corner as the remnants of Hurricane Delta made their presence known with light rains and overcast skies.
Roughly two-thirds of the normal number of players arrived for the last event of the fall Junior Tour, but the leaderboard for all three age groups looked familiar. Gavin Ganter, a La Plata High School senior, was the low medalist among the 14-18 group with a 38, two shots better than Huntingtown High School sophomore David Wright (40).
"I thought I hit the ball really well today," Ganter said. "But I couldn't make a putt. They were a little faster than I thought they would be with all the rain. But it felt good to get out and play today. It was good playing with [freshman] Shelby [Herbert]. I like to keep track of her progress."
Huntingtown's Cameron Kapiskosky (42) finished third in the older group, followed by La Plata sophomore Trevor Simpson and Stephen Phillips who both shot 43. Westlake senior Daniel Yum was next at 45, one shot better than Herbert (46) and Chopticon senior Samuel Nebel, who also competed in the Southern Maryland Tennis League.
"Both sports are a lot mental," Nebel said. "They both have a strong mental aspect. I'm just hoping that we get to have high school seasons next year."
In the 10-13 age group, Jason Dacanay of Accokeek Academy and Calvert resident Jack Gladfelter both shot 47, two strokes better than Sean Gladfelter. Winston Thomas (52) was another three shots back in fourth, followed by Nolan Roschel (54).
Then in the 6-9 age group, which was the most impacted by late defections on Sunday, Luke Gladfelter again fired the low round of the day with a 36, one shot better than fellow Calvert resident Ashton Bryant. Beau Marks took third with a 41, while Joslen Bannon and Brooks Donaty finished with identical rounds of 49.
Sunday may have marked the conclusion of the Junior Tour fall events, but this weekend nearly four dozen players will convene at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby for the two-day Southern Maryland Golf Championships. Unlike the two-day outings held during the Junior Tour, this weekend's two-day event will be a cumulative score tournament for 18 holes played Saturday and Sunday.
"I'm looking forward to playing in it," Ganter said of the Southern Maryland Golf Championships. "I plan to use it to help me get ready for a couple of 36-hole tournaments that I have coming up this fall."