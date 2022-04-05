While the Maryland high school season for public school golfers may have taken place in the fall, a bevy of golfers of varying ages who partake in the Junior Tour hit the links last weekend at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and Enterprise Golf Course in Prince George's County.
Sunday afternoon golfers were forced to brave the elements to a certain extent at Enterprise Golf Course as steady wind gusts made it difficult to post low scores. Nevertheless, several familiar faces on the Junior Tour in various age groups and the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were among those who ascended to the head of the class on Sunday.
"The winds were pretty strong [Sunday] and really today was not conducive to low rounds," said Junior Tour Southern Maryland Director Sean Bannon, the golf coach at Calvert High School. "I thought the course was in great shape. But the winds were strong and a lot of the kids still have not shaken off the winter rust yet. But they played well and it's great just to see the smiles on their faces."
La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert posted the low round of 37 on Sunday in the 15-18 age group, followed by Virginia resident Michael Sevier (41) and Huntingtown High's Jordan Richards (42). Jason Dacanay recorded the low round (39) in the 12-14 group, while Landon Rottman, Landon O'Hara and Philip Verghese all shot 40.
In the 9-11 age bracket, Calvert County resident Ashton Bryant - hero of both events on Saturday at Chesapeake Hills - continued his local dominance with a 39, two shots better than Colin King-White (41) and Jose Veiga (41). In the 6-8 group, St. Mary's County resident Levi Jameson (38) was the low medalist, followed by Christian Moten (41) and Knox Martus (42).
On Saturday afternoon at Chesapeake Hills, Cody Colliflower (36, 42) took both halves of the split, 18-hole event, while Herbert (38) was the runner-up in the first round with Summer Stroop (44) taking second in the second round. Bryant cruised to victories in both splits with identical rounds of 34, while Veiga (42) took second in the first round and Luke Gladfelter (39) was the runner-up in the second half.
In the younger age group, Jameson (42,40) also placed first in both halves of the round in the 6-8 age bracket. Moten was second in both events (42,44), while Cakkander Cariaso (44, 47) was third in both splits.
Junior Tour golfers will have the next two weekends idle to avoid conflicts with The Masters (April 8-11) and Easter Sunday (April 17) then will resume at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club on April 24 before concluding the spring portion of the schedule on May 1 at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C.