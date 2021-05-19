Golfers from across Southern Maryland ventured to Wicomico Shores Golf Course in St. Mary's County on Sunday afternoon for the final Junior Tour Golf event of the spring where the honors were established, individually and collectively.
Sunday afternoon at Wicomico, La Plata High School junior Trevor Simpson capped his spring season by shooting a 38, which tied for low medalist with Huntingtown sophomore Cameron Kapiskosky. Simpson won the tie-breaker on scorecards - the toughest hole is used to break the deadlock - and was also topped the points standings (510) among the golfers in the 15-18 age bracket.
"Today, my 38 was what I deserved," Simpson said. "I hit the ball well off the tee today, but my putting was not very good. The greens were slow here. Winning the overall points total meant a lot. That was my goal heading into the start of the season."
Kapiskosky and Huntingtown sophomore David Wright, 39, were both key components of the Hurricanes' Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division championship last month. La Plata senior Gavin Ganter and Sydney Gatton both tied for fourth with identical rounds of 41. Ganter is headed to York College this fall for golf.
"I just didn't play well today," Ganter said. "It was not my day. But I've got a lot of events lined up this summer. I'll be playing in the Maryland Amateur event at Breton Bay [June 25 to 27] and then I've got a few more events lined up this summer."
In the 12-14 age group, Connor Wilbur was the low medalist on Sunday but Anne Arundel County resident Owen Newberry was the overall point champion in this bracket. In the 9-11 age bracket, Phillip Verghese was the low medalist at Wicomico Shores with a 41, one stroke better than Calvert County resident Luke Gladfelter (42) and two better than Michael Peterson (43), who emerged as the overall champion of this group.
In the 6-8 age group, Calvert County resident Ashton Bryant shot a 37 to once again be the low medalist. Bryant competed in four Junior Tour events this spring and won all four of them. But another Calvert resident, Ashton Bryant, who finished third on Sunday with a 45, won the overall points title (510) for this age group and both will be heading to Florida in July.
"I really could not be happier with the way the spring season went," said Southern Maryland Junior Tour Director Sean Bannon, who is also the golf coach at Calvert High School. "We had good weather for all six events and we had really good participation numbers. We oversold the event at the beginning and we had almost 90 percent participation each weekend."