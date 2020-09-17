Following two days of steady rains, golfers who ventured out last weekend onto the course at Chesapeake Hills in Calvert County found the conditions ideal and most of their scores reflected their appreciation for the course during the two days of the Junior Tour event fall opener.
Golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were once again well represented on the leaderboard both Saturday and Sunday afternoons in the 14-18 age bracket. A trio of the golfers who navigated the course on Saturday will be members of the La Plata High School golf team when the season gets a belated start next March.
La Plata senior Gavin Ganter fired a one-over par 37 on Saturday, while freshman Shelby Herbert was just one shot back at 38, which was one shot better than Huntingtown High School junior David Wright (39). Warriors’ junior Trevor Simpson struggled somewhat on Saturday and finished that round inn sixth with a 43. Cameron Kapiskosky was fourth (40), one shot better than Owen Newberry (41).
“I’ve never really liked this course,” Simpson said on Saturday. “I struggled a little today. I didn’t have everything working. Some holes I was good off the tee, but others I didn’t hit good approach shots. My putting was just okay. I plan to play in most of the [Junior Tour] events.”
Herbert was on target for the low round on Saturday when she arrived on the ninth hole at even par. Another par would have given her the low round of 36, but Herbert’s second shot found the rough and eventually she finished at two over 38. Like Simpson, Herbert had also played in the Junior Tour National event at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
“I hit the ball pretty straight all day,” Herbert said. “I was good off the tees, my chipping was good and my putting was good. I think I will play in five of the six [Junior Tour] events. I am looking forward to the high school season.”
In the 10-13 age group on Saturday, Jason Dacanay of Accokeek Academy shot the low round of 40, followed by Winston Thomas in second at 45 with Jack Gladfelter in third (46). Reece Smith and Ahman Johnson tied for fourth with identical rounds of 55 on Saturday. It was the first Junior Tour event for Thomas.
In the 6-9 age bracket on Saturday, Ashton Bryant was the low medalist with a 36, finishing one stroke better than Luke Gladfelter (37). Wyatt Johnson took third with a 41, two shots better than Ryan Ritchie (43) while Nicholas Oestringer (50) rounded out the top five.
Then on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Hills, Herbert was the low medalist in the 14-18 bracket with a round of 36, two shots better than Daniel Yum (Westlake) and three better than Ryan Graves (Westlake) and Ganter. Dacanay (40) again emerged on top in the 10-13 group, while Bryant (one-under par 35) also prevailed in the 6-9 division, four shots better than Ritchie.
After playing two rounds this past weekend, the Junior Tour will contest one day this Sunday at Wicomico Shores in Mechanicsville. Then following a one-week break, the tour will resume on Oct. 3 at Joint Base Andrews and Oct. 4 at Swan Point. The Cannon Club will host the last leg on Oct. 11 then most of the golfers will compete in the Southern Maryland Junior Golf Championship on Oct. 17 to 18 at Chesapeake Hills.
