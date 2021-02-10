On the heels of a successful inaugural slate in 2020, Southern Maryland Junior Tour director and Calvert High School golf coach Sean Bannon has already finalized the 2021 spring schedule and is making plans for another fall slate.
When the 2020 Junior Tour season kicked off last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bannon admitted there was some trepidation regarding the possible participation. With all 72 of the slots filled by a wide range of golfers from beginners to the 2A boys state champion, the number of participants each weekend rarely dipped below 50 and the first season proved a marked success.
When Bannon began taking entries for the 2021 spring season, which will include six events from April 10-May 16, the Southern Maryland director was surprisingly pleased to see 55 of the 80 slots available filled within 48 hours.
By the time the first event takes place April 10 at Chesapeake Hills, Bannon expects the slots could be completely filled.
“Last year even during the heart of the pandemic we had all of the slots filled for the spring and we had excellent turnouts at each event,” Bannon said. “The courses were in great shape and they were very hospitable to all the golfers. Most of the ones we played last year are back on board and we even added a couple of new courses for the spring and the fall.”
After opening the schedule on April 10 at Chesapeake Hills, Junior Tour golfers will then head to Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County on April 18, down to Swan Point Yacht & Country Club on April 25, back to Chesapeake Hills on May 1, down to Breton Bay Golf Course on May 2 then cap the spring slate on May 16 at Wicomico Shores Golf and Country Club.
This year the number of available slots will increase from 72 to 80 during the spring and the age group brackets will expand from three to four. This year the Junior Tour will offer competitions for golfers ages 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18 and there will be a regional championship for the top eight golfers in each group June 26-27 at Heritage Country Club in York, Pa.
Bannon has not finalized the details for the fall season, which will also consist of six events followed by a Southern Maryland Golf Championship, but he noted that two courses in Prince George’s County could also be sites for players. Another returning venue, The Cannon Club in southern Anne Arundel near Waysons Corner, could potentially host two events.
“There has been a lot of activity over the last two weeks or so just getting the spring season finalized that I haven’t got all of the contracts signed for the fall events just yet,” Bannon said. “But we’re definitely going to have six events for the fall and another championship after that to end the year. There are more slots available this year and more regions and everything just keeps growing.”
