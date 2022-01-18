Six months after several of them competed for their respective high school teams, golfers from across the region will soon have the chance to return to the links when the Junior Tour gets under way this spring.
Southern Maryland Junior Tour Director Sean Bannon released the schedule for the upcoming spring season, which commences on April 2 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby then makes its debut at Enterprise Golf Course in Prince George's County the following day. Subsequent events will take place on April 24 at Swan Point in Charles County then conclude on May 1 at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C.
"We opened the registration on [Jan. 18] and already have 18 people signed up," said Bannon, head golf coach at Calvert High School. "We have 80 slots available again for the spring and we should be filled by the time we start. We have kids coming from all over, so it's really not fair for a lot of them to come back on consecutive days which makes it tough for them."
Bannon noted that both the April 2 event at Chesapeake Hills and the April 24 outing at Swan Point will both be 18 holes, but scored as two separate nine-hole events. Each of the other events will be nine-hole outings. The Junior Tour stop at Enterprise Golf Course in Bowie will be among the few outings in Prince George's County to date.
The spring events in the Junior Tour will be divided into four age groups — 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18 — but not separated by genders. Through the first two years of the Junior Tours spring, summer and fall events, local talents such as Huntingtown junior Cameron Kapiskosky and La Plata sophomore Shelby Herbert have fared well in those events and continued their success in high school matches. Both have already signed on to play again this spring.