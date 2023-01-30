Junior Tour spring season on tap

La Plata High School junior Shelby Herbert spent several seasons competing in the Junior Tour.

 File photo

When Calvert High School golf coach Sean Bannon saw his Cavaliers squad's season end in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships last October, his focus immediately shifted to his duties as the Southern Maryland director of the Junior Tour, which unveiled its 2023 spring schedule last month.

Bannon has been the local director for the Junior Tour since its inception in 2020 when it emerged as one of the few activities for local athletes during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each spring and fall the Junior Tour enables golfers to compete in six different events, now divided into four different age groups and both genders.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews