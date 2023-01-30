When Calvert High School golf coach Sean Bannon saw his Cavaliers squad's season end in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships last October, his focus immediately shifted to his duties as the Southern Maryland director of the Junior Tour, which unveiled its 2023 spring schedule last month.
Bannon has been the local director for the Junior Tour since its inception in 2020 when it emerged as one of the few activities for local athletes during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each spring and fall the Junior Tour enables golfers to compete in six different events, now divided into four different age groups and both genders.
"We started taking entries in January and the first week we had nearly two dozen kids signed up," said Bannon, who previously competed in professional events along the east coast. "I fully expect that we will have 80 signed up by the time we start playing. We try to cap it at 80 each year so that every kid that shows up to play has a chance to finish the course."
Southern Maryland Junior Tour golfers will commence this spring at Enterprise Golf Course in Prince George's County with two, nine-hole events on March 25 beginning at noon. on Saturday, April 1, they will compete at Oak Creek Golf Course at 2 p.m. then one day later convene at Swan Point Golf Course for two, nine-hole events beginning at noon, before concluding the slate on April 15 at Chesapeake Hills.
Golfers will be able to compete along gender lines this year in four different age groups — 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each group and the top 15 golfers in each will score points toward a berth in the Junior Tour National Championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The top six players in terms of points in each group will have the chance to compete at Disney.
"Across the country the Junior Tour just continues to grow," Bannon said. "Not only do we have 80 just in our Southern Maryland group, but there are over 650 kids playing on the Junior Tour nationwide. I'm looking forward to another busy spring. We've added some new courses to the schedule this year and we still have Swan Point and Chesapeake Hills, which is great for the Southern Maryland kids."
During its inaugural season three years ago the Junior Tour proved to be a valuable stepping stone for a pair of SMAC standouts. Huntingtown High School senior Cameron Kapiskosky and La Plata junior Shelby Herbert both were prominent throughout the first year of the Junior Tour and both have since captured SMAC and district titles and placed in the top five at the Maryland state tournament.