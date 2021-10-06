Four years after he was nearly killed in an automobile accident while on a family vacation in Delaware, Huntingtown High School junior Garrett Krohnert made his debut on the Hurricanes’ varsity golf team in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course last Thursday on a day when his appearance on the course was immeasurably more important than any results posted on his scorecard.
Since the accident in August 2017, which seriously injured his mother, Dana Krohnert, and all four siblings, Max Krohnert, Garrett, his twin sister Linnae Krohnert and Sarah May Krohnert, Garrett Krohnert has faced the toughest obstacles. He was actually ejected from the vehicle during the collision while the family was traveling north through Delaware, and he still has a shunt in his brain to offset internal bleeding risks.
One day before he headed to the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course for the first time as a player — he had been there on several occasions as a team manager — his teammates voted him a spot on the six-man roster. The Hurricanes won the tri-match with McDonough and North Point high schools as Huntingtown junior Blake Nichols fired the low round of 40, but the final score was secondary on the occasion.
“I was happy,” Garrett Krohnert said of being voted onto the team. “It made me feel really good. It was fun being out there. Some parts of it were rough. But I was able to finish [all nine holes]. I have great teammates.”
Huntingtown golf coach John McGuffin had notified Garrett and his mother one night earlier of the team’s decision to promote him to the varsity lineup. Six golfers on each team play nine holes, with the lowest four scores from each team used to determine the outcome. For the record, Garrett Krohnert finished with a 63 and was not mathematically part of the Hurricanes’ score, but his presence brought a hardy ovation from his teammates on the final hole.
“I can’t say enough about his teammates on the golf team,” said Dana Krohnert, a Calvert High School alum and lifelong Calvert County resident. “They really did not have to give him a spot to play. But they’re such great kids. It meant so much for Garrett to be able to get out there and walk the course and finish the round. It’s really nothing short of a miracle.”
“The kids on the team did this on their own,” McGuffin said. “They wanted to give Garrett a chance to play today. It really didn’t matter if he played one hole or all nine. Just seeing him get out and walk the course was tremendous. I was so happy that he finished all nine holes. Whatever he shot really didn’t matter. The fact that he could play today was just incredible.”
