In a close contest that had the genuine feel of a regional playoff contest in the weeks leading up to the postseason, the La Plata High School baseball team edged host McDonough High 3-1 on Saturday afternoon as the defending 2A state champion Warriors bent somewhat but refused to break.
La Plata starting pitcher Chris Coombs and McDonough starting hurler Kyle Rollins were nearly inseparable through six innings as the Warriors got one run against the Rams' starter in the top of the third. Coombs would eventually get the win while departing with two on and one out in the sixth, while Rollins was handed a tough-luck loss after permitting just one run in six complete.
"I thought their starting pitcher was tremendous," said La Plata coach John Childers. "We've been swinging the bats pretty good of late and he held us to just one run in six innings. I thought Chris really threw well for us and our defense really made some nice plays."
La Plata staked Coombs to a tepid, 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Brett Michael reached on a two-out bloop double down the right field line then two batters later both he and Robbie Shelton, who had worked Rollins for a walk, successfully executed a double steal to account for the Warriors' first run of the contest.
Rollins would retire the next eight La Plata batters and then the last two in the top of the sixth after yielding a bloop single to Shelton. Coombs would eventually garner the win, although in part he owed it to a pair of relievers and shortstop Chet Bowling, whose diving stop of a bases loaded liner off the bat of McDonough's Calvin Johnson preserved the Warriors' 1-0 lead in the sixth.
"The defense was good," said Coombs, cousin of former St. Mary's Ryken High School softball standout Melody Coombs. "They made a lot of good plays today. It was kind of nerve-wracking watching the last two innings [from the bench]. But our guys made some great plays."
Coombs was hooked for Michael in the bottom of the sixth with one out and two Rams aboard. Michael walked the first McDonough hitter he faced to load the bases then benefited from a diving stop by Bowling on a liner off the bat of the Rams' Calvin Johnson. Michael then retired Cole Rapczynski on a routine grounder to second to end the threat.
La Plata got ample, timely production from two reserves and the bottom of the order in the top of the seventh against Johnson. Desmond Wood worked Johnson for a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler then pinch-hitter Chase Ackerman walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Michael provided a pair of insurance runs with a bloop double into shallow right for a 3-0 Warriors' lead.
McDonough had been unable to score with the bases loaded in the sixth, but the Rams finally got on the board in the seventh. Ryan Davie and Ryan Denzier both smacked one-out singles off Michael and both advanced on a wild pitch. Davie scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Tyler Lopez then Michael was replaced after hitting Devon Knott with a 3-2 pitch.
Childers then summoned Shelton to the mound to replace Michael, but Shelton walked Rollins on a 3-1 pitch to load the bases and put the potential winning run on board. But with two outs and the bases loaded, Shelton retired C.J. Shuff on a routine fly ball to left to end the game. Shelton walked one batter and retired the second to record the one-out save.
"it was a really intense game from the start," Rollins said. "They have a lot of really good hitters. Our guys played great today. I thought my curveball was working and my fastball was pretty good. Being in a 1-0 game is really intense. But it makes you stay focused on each batter."