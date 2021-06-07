In the span of 30 minutes on Tuesday, May 25, both the La Plata High School baseball and softball teams captured their respective Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division Championships and then began making plans to defend their Maryland class 2A state titles.
In the busy afternoon at La Plata — the baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse SMAC Potomac Division title games were all contested there — marked a dramatic change in scenery from one year earlier when the high school fields were vacant of players and spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the state playoffs belatedly revived, La Plata baseball and softball players could remain busy for another two weeks.
In the moments after the La Plata softball team upended visiting North Point 7-1, Warriors' senior center fielder Peyton Krahling quickly turned her attention from celebrating the SMAC title game victory to focusing on claiming another state title. The Warriors captured the softball title in both 2018 and 2019 and will, technically, seek a three-peat this month.
"The next couple of weeks are going to be intense," Krahling said. "We know we're going to face some really good teams. But we have good pitching and good hitters and a great defense. It's exciting just to be able to have a chance to play for a state title since our season got cancelled a year ago."
Moments after the La Plata softball team clinched its victory over North Point, the Warriors' baseball team disposed of the Eagles 12-3. Much like the softball game between the two schools, the La Plata baseball team scored early and often en route to the lopsided victory. Senior hurler Andrew Leginze tossed three scoreless innings to garner the win and junior Chet Bowling belted two home runs.
"It's great that we get a chance to compete for a state championship this year," Leginze said. "I think we're peaking at the right time. Early in the season we struggled a bit offensively, but now we're scoring a lot more runs. It was tough for all of the seniors we had last year not being able to have a senior season. It worked out for us that we got to have a season."
While the North Point softball team is not entering the region or state tournament, the Eagles' baseball team is moving forward. Both the La Plata boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse teams are heading to their respective region tournaments, but the McDonough girls lacrosse team is bypassing the event despite their impressive 20-4 victory over La Plata in the SMAC Potomac Division title game.
"We have eight seniors and most of them had already made plans beyond graduation," said McDonough girls' lacrosse coach Dave Bradshaw. "They knew this was going to be their last game together."