Chet Bowling was having a difficult night at the plate during the Class 2A state baseball championship Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
His last at-bat? Not so much, as the junior catcher bounced a two-out, two-run single up the middle to give La Plata High School an improbable 8-7 come-from-behind win over Sparrows Point High of Baltimore County.
The Warriors (17-1 overall) had trailed 5-0 and then 7-1 before scoring seven runs over the final two innings.
“I am on cloud nine,” said Bowling, his face and uniform streaked with grease paint and dirt. “I’m on top of the mountain right now.”
“Man, it’s crazy,” said sophomore infielder Robbie Shelton, who transferred from Riverdale Baptist School. “I wouldn’t have wanted to win with anyone else.”
The state title was La Plata’s third in five contested years and fifth overall. The program’s 15 state appearances are now second most behind Arundel and Eleanor Roosevelt’s 16.
“That was the wildest thing I’ve ever been a part of as a player or as a coach,” said La Plata head coach John Childers, who has a 174-37 record over 10 years. “It was unbelievable. Oh man, it was rough for all of us [to watch]. I can’t even process this.”
Sparrow’s Point was hoping to win its first state title since 1979, though it has been to the state tournament seven times since then, most recently in 2018.
“We weren’t supposed to be here, but we fought every single game and these kids have so much heart,” the Pointers' head coach Marc Kline said. “It was a great effort. Amazing baseball game. They’re just … I’m trying to keep it all in. When I go home and I get over this whole thing I’ll realize I was part of something special.”
“We thought we had it,” said Sparrows Point senior pitcher and infielder Ben Waterfield. “It’s just … hard all around to get the loss. It’s tough. It’s the most painful thing.”
At least early on, it was particularly rough for Bowling, who had grounded into a double play, popped out, reached on an error and walked in his previous at-bats.
But Bowling made a minor adjustment with the Warriors trailing 7-6 in the seventh with two outs.
“My first three at-bats I was out on my front foot, so I was catching the ball out front or rolling under it so I got deeper [in the box] and just let my swing do the work,” Bowling said.
Bowling took two fastballs from reliever Adam Hamilton.
“I thought they were outside and I was trying to get a pitch to drive,” he said, “but with two strikes you have to do anything close. I put the barrel on it so I knew it was through, and that was the game right there.”
“When he got down 0-2, I got a little nervous because he’s an aggressive hitter, so I’m thinking, ‘What’s he seeing that he’s not swinging at?’” Childers said. “He felt they were a little inside, so he couldn’t do much and the next one was in the same spot and he just found a way to fight that thing off and send it up the middle.”
The Pointers (11-3) scored three runs in the first and added two more in the second before Alex Borges’ RBI single put La Plata on the board in the third.
Ryan Zickefoose’s two-run single in the sixth reestablished the Pointers’ six-run lead, but Shelton’s three-run double in the bottom of the frame pulled the Warriors to within 7-4
“I was seeing the ball really well and I was comfortable up there,” said Shelton, who also added a first inning triple and drove in four runs.
Jacob Pahel and Shelton each drew bases-loaded walks in the seventh to set the stage for Bowling.
Borges had three hits for the Warriors and Rico Cuevas reached base four times.
The Pointers’ first three batters — Mike Gamble, Wayne Brooks and Ryan Mitchell — were a combined 9 for 14 with three RBIs and six runs scored.
“That was the best hitting team I’ve ever come up against in my entire coaching career,” Childers said of the Pointers. “They don’t have the big bats like we have, but they’ve got everyone hitting the ball. On one hand I’m like, ‘They’re daggering us and killing us every time they pinch one through.’ And on the other hand I’m like, ‘This is pretty impressive,’ so they really caught us off guard. We hadn’t faced a team like that all year. I thought they were spectacular and probably deserved to win the game. We stole [this win], but they were the better team for six innings.”