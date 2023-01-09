McDonough High School sophomore Mekhi Johnson looks to convert on a short baseline jumper as La Plata's Earl Edmonds steps in front to defend. The Warriors upended the visiting Rams 63-58 last Friday to hand McDonough its first loss of the season.
La Plata High School's Branford Edmonds III attempts a free throw in the first half of last Friday's game against visiting McDonough. Edmonds and his teammates combined to hit 23 of 40 foul shots as the Warriors upended the visiting Rams 63-58 in overtime to hand McDonough its first loss of the season.
McDonough High School boys basketball coach Kenneth Robinson talks to his starting players prior to the outset of last Friday's game at La Plata. McDonough rallied from an early 13-point deficit to force overtime, but the Rams suffered their first loss of the season that night when the Warriors emerged with a 63-58 victory.
In a contest between two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball teams generally not considered among the perennial powers within their own county, the La Plata High School squad handed McDonough its first loss of the season last Friday evening, 63-58 in overtime.
La Plata (5-2) is often revered for its baseball and softball programs, a fitting commendation considering both of those Warriors' programs have won multiple state titles. But the Warriors are typically hard-pressed to convince onlookers that its basketball programs can earn top billing. Likewise, McDonough (9-1) had emerged as one of the Cinderella teams in the SMAC thus far, boasting two wins in the recent James Chapman Memorial Tournament at North Point.
"It was a great effort in front of a very enthusiastic crowd," said La Plata coach Octavius Hinant, a Gwynn Park High School graduate who once played in a 2A state title game at Cole Field House at the University of Maryland. "When I got here, my main mission was the change the culture here with La Plata basketball. So far, I think we've been able to do that but we still have a lot of tough games ahead."
McDonough coach Kenneth Robinson had watched his team emerge victorious in each of its first nine games this winter. But last Friday night, in front of a near-capacity crowd, the Rams overcame several double-digit deficits in the first half but were eventually felled in overtime by a revived Warriors' squad.
"We had a slow start which was not typical for us," Robinson said. "We dug ourselves in a little hole early. But we fought back. The fouls caught up to us. We had three guys foul out including William Powell III who is one of key guys. I think we'll bounce back from this. It's still very early in the season."
McDonough trailed for much of the first three quarters, but the Rams finally gained the lead in the early stages of the fourth on a jumper from Tyrik Petway, who would later give the Rams a modest lead with a three-point field goal and then a pair of free throws. La Plata and McDonough battled through five lead changes in the fourth quarter before ending regulation knotted at 52-apiece.
After rallying to draw even, McDoough began to lose the war of attrition on a night when three Rams players fouled out, La Plata got to the free throw line far more frequently. During four quarters of play, the Warriors connected on 15 of 28 foul shots while the Rams were a modest 6 of 13. Then in the overtime, La Plata players hit 8 of 12 free throws while the Rams never got to the line.
La Plata senior Elijah Harrison gave the Warriors a 58-54 lead with a three-pointer then added a pair of free throws later for a 62-58 lead with 22.5 seconds remaining. Center Joshua Caine, who hit one free throw to bring the Warriors even at 52-all in the fourth quarter, added another in the extra session to finish the game with 14 points and 18 rebounds.
McDonough may have arrived with an unblemished record, but its execution throughout the first quarter proved fallible. Although the Rams got on the board first on a layup by sophomore Mekhi Johnson, it was the Warriors who countered with a 7-0 run then answered another bucket from Johnson with another 7-0 run to end the quarter with a 14-4 advantage.
La Plata pushed the lead to 13 points twice in the early stages of the second quarter, but the Rams reduced the deficit by more than half to get within 26-20 at the intermission. McDonough narrowed the gap to a single point late in the third quarter, but the Warriors rebuffed the brief spurt by the visitors to take a 38-35 lead into the final frame.