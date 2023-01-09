In a contest between two Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball teams generally not considered among the perennial powers within their own county, the La Plata High School squad handed McDonough its first loss of the season last Friday evening, 63-58 in overtime.

La Plata (5-2) is often revered for its baseball and softball programs, a fitting commendation considering both of those Warriors' programs have won multiple state titles. But the Warriors are typically hard-pressed to convince onlookers that its basketball programs can earn top billing. Likewise, McDonough (9-1) had emerged as one of the Cinderella teams in the SMAC thus far, boasting two wins in the recent James Chapman Memorial Tournament at North Point.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews