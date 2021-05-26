After playing in two games that had dramatically different results during the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division schedule, the La Plata High School boys lacrosse team completed a sweep over North Point High School by edging the Eagles 10-6 on Tuesday afternoon in the SMAC Potomac Division title clash.
La Plata had nipped North Point 8-7 in the first meeting between the two squads, then the Warriors throttled the Eagles 19-5 in the second on Friday, May 21. But even the La Plata coaches and players knew the second result was something of a mirage and they expected a much tighter affair on Tuesday afternoon en route to claiming the SMAC Potomac Division crown.
“We knew today was going to be nothing like last Friday,” said La Plata first-year coach Luke Bayer. “Our first game with them came right down to the wire. Last Friday we got the jump on them early and we pulled away. But we certainly were not expecting that last week or today.”
La Plata led 5-1 at the intermission and the two teams essentially traded goals throughout the second half. Junior Turner Mudd led the Warriors with three goals, while Jackson Hebb, Pele Falenafoa and Nate Easter tallied twice each and junior Tyler Mudd also another goal.
“I think when we got those goals right before halftime we felt pretty confident,” Turner Mudd said. “I think that gave us a lot of confidence going into the second half. We knew it was going to be a much closer game than last Friday. Now we’re ll excited for a chance to play for a state title. We didn’t get to have a season last year, so being able to play now has meant a lot.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews