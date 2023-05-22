Calvert High School sophomore Madison McCurry is well on her way to capturing the 2A South Region title in the girls' 1,600-meter run (5:24.06) on May 18 at Thomas Stone. McCurry also captured the 3,200 (11:50.94) and finished second in the 800 as the Cavaliers' girls finished second to SMAC and county rival Patuxent in their region title chase.
Athletes from the smaller schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference that ventured to Thomas Stone High School on May 18 for the second day of the 2A South Region Track & Field Championships were treated to virtually ideal, splendid conditions and a pair of SMAC teams emerged with region titles.
After being overshadowed by the larger schools in the SMAC championship meet one week earlier, the La Plata High School boys and Patuxent High School girls both ascended to the head of the class among the dozen schools that competed in the 2A South Region meet. The Warriors boys attained 123 points to finish nearly 50 clear of runner-up Gwynn Park of Prince George's County, while the Panthers' girls earned 168 points to finish 54 points ahead of rival Calvert.
"When we came over here today I thought that winning the region was definitely a realistic goal for us," said La Plata track coach Davontae Williams, who is also the school's football coach in the fall. "We knew that we had a good chance to place in a number of events. The biggest difference has been what [junior] Kohl [Girley] has done. Today he won the 800 and nearly won the 1,600."
Girley easily prevailed in the 800 (1:57.02) and finished a very close second behind Calvert senior Jack Hartsig (4:28.16) and was part of two relays which took third. Warriors' sophomore Jaycob Tidwell captured the boys' long jump (21-03.75) and junior Willie Washington garnered the discus (155-01).
La Plata's led a SMAC sweep of the top five spots among the 12 boys teams on hand, with Calvert (114), Westlake (85), McDonough (56) and Patuxent (48) completing that quintet. Lackey finished seventh (39) and host Thomas Stone was 10th (26), besting two Prince George's County squads.
Hartsig won the 1,600 for Calvert, while David Rodenhaver and London Wood finished one-two in the 3,200. Cavaliers' senior Aidan Lundberg and Hartsig finished second and third, respectively, behind Girley in the 800. Rodenhaver also posted a third-place finish in the 1,600, while sophomore teammate John Williamson was fourth in the 3,200.
McDonough junior Kemond Felder won the 110 hurdles (14.89), while Westlake sophomore Kelechi Anyanwu took the 400 (50.59) narrowly over Calvert senior Cameron Barbosa and Westlake junior Daniel Gerald-Jenifer. The Wolverines' speed was clearly on display the relays as the Wolverines' boys took the 400, 800 and 1,600 events. Stone sophomore Kaden Jackson prevailed in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches).
Among the dozen girls' teams on hand, Patuxent (123) cruised to the title over Gwynn Park (76), while SMAC teams Calvert (73) and Westlake (71) finished third and fourth, respectively. Lackey (63), McDonough (47) and La Plata were sixth-eighth, respectively, while Stone (29) placed 10th, again besting two Prince George's County teams.
While numerous Panthers contributed to the girls' first outdoor region team title last Thursday, Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid certainly did more than her fair share. Reid won the 100 (12.22), the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (17-11) and also finished third in the 200, while senior teammate Sophia Estrella took the triple jump (34-11) and was second in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
"I'm happy that I won three events today, but I'm even more excited that we won the team title for the first time," Reid said. "We had a great day. I was hoping to win my events, but I was also looking for personal bests. I just missed in the long jump and the high jump, so now I have some goals going into states."
Calvert sophomore Madison McCurry won both the 1,600 (5:24.06) and the 3,200 (11:50.94) and was second in the 800. Senior teammate Hayley Spicknall was second in the 3,200 and third in both the 800 and the 1,600. Cavaliers' freshman Jada Williams-Greer captured the shot put (34 feet, 1 inch) and was second in the discus.