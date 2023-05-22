Athletes from the smaller schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference that ventured to Thomas Stone High School on May 18 for the second day of the 2A South Region Track & Field Championships were treated to virtually ideal, splendid conditions and a pair of SMAC teams emerged with region titles.

After being overshadowed by the larger schools in the SMAC championship meet one week earlier, the La Plata High School boys and Patuxent High School girls both ascended to the head of the class among the dozen schools that competed in the 2A South Region meet. The Warriors boys attained 123 points to finish nearly 50 clear of runner-up Gwynn Park of Prince George's County, while the Panthers' girls earned 168 points to finish 54 points ahead of rival Calvert.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews