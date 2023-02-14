La Plata High School's Patrick Tegashi, left, and Huntingtown's Connor Hayden battle for early position at the outset of their 170-pound match in the 2A South Region duals on Feb. 9. Hayden recorded a 9-4 decision victory in that event, but the Warriors rallied for a 42-29 victory over the Hurricanes that evening.
La Plata High School wrestling coaches Dani Boling, Mike McNeil, John Pankhurst and Zach Roy are all smiles while holding the ceremonial plaque after the Warriors captured the 2A South Region duals with a 42-29 victory at Huntingtown on Feb. 9.
La Plata High School's Patrick Tegashi, left, and Huntingtown's Connor Hayden battle for early position at the outset of their 170-pound match in the 2A South Region duals on Feb. 9. Hayden recorded a 9-4 decision victory in that event, but the Warriors rallied for a 42-29 victory over the Hurricanes that evening.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School wrestler Michael Morris holds the ceremonial plaque after the Warriors rallied from a 29-15 deficit to top the host Huntingtown Hurricanes 42-29 on Feb. 9.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School wrestling coaches Dani Boling, Mike McNeil, John Pankhurst and Zach Roy are all smiles while holding the ceremonial plaque after the Warriors captured the 2A South Region duals with a 42-29 victory at Huntingtown on Feb. 9.
A trio of wrestling teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at host Huntingtown High for the 2A South Region last Thursday evening, Feb. 9, and when the dust settled it was La Plata that had emerged with the title in genuine, gritty fashion.
La Plata, which upended Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County 48-24 in the region semifinals, rallied from a 29-15 deficit just past the midway point of the championship match against Huntingtown to edge the Hurricanes 42-29. La Plata wrestlers won the last five matches to forge a dramatic victory over the hosts.
"I'm so proud of these kids," said La Plata coach John Pankhurst, whose team avenged an earlier 36-29 setback to the Hurricanes. "This is just a great group of guys. We had a couple of close matches early that did not go our way, and sometimes you draw as much motivation from a close loss as you do a pin. Now we'll get ready for SMAC, which we host, and then go from there."
Huntingtown gained a modest advantage during the midway portion of the outings on victories from Jet Cramer (132), Ty Montgomery (138 pounds), Connor Hayden (152), Hayden Kelly (160) and Tyler Hayden (170). But in the subsequent, heavier weight classes that followed, La Plata responded with wins from Peyton Lee (182), DeShawn Bailey (195), Nathan Hine Sema Sebedra (220) and (285) before Deegan Woomer (106) sealed it with a pin.
Just past the midway portion of the match, Huntingtown appeared to own a commanding 29-15 lead with only five matches remaining. At that stage of the contest, Huntingtown was essentially two wins away from claiming the dual meet crown. Instead, the Warriors provided a genuine reversal of fortunes by winning the last five matches with Deegan Woomer (106) providing the exclamation point with a pin.
"Give La Plata credit," said Huntingtown coach Nate Fowler. "They were the better team tonight. We had a lot of good efforts tonight from our guys. We know that we'll see them again at SMAC [this weekend] and at regionals and maybe at states. They're in our conference and our region, so we'll get to see them again."
On the same evening that La Plata captured the 2A South Region duals title at Huntingtown, North Point won the 3A South Region duals championship events that it hosted and Lackey prevailed in the 1A South Region duals meet at Fairmont Heights High School in Prince George's County. All three SMAC teams will be well represented at this weekend's SMAC championships at La Plata.