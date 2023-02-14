A trio of wrestling teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at host Huntingtown High for the 2A South Region last Thursday evening, Feb. 9, and when the dust settled it was La Plata that had emerged with the title in genuine, gritty fashion.

La Plata, which upended Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County 48-24 in the region semifinals, rallied from a 29-15 deficit just past the midway point of the championship match against Huntingtown to edge the Hurricanes 42-29. La Plata wrestlers won the last five matches to forge a dramatic victory over the hosts.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews