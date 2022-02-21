During an afternoon meet in which swimmers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference accounted for first-place finishes in all 22 events in the 3A/2A/1A South Region Swim Championships on Saturday at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, the La Plata boys and girls combined for 13 of them en route to capturing both team titles.
La Plata's girls accumulated 390 points on Saturday, finishing well clear of runner-up Huntingtown (320), while Calvert (282), McDonough (221), Patuxent (214) and Lackey (201) rounded out the top six. The Warriors' boys attained 365 points, 60 better than runner-up Huntingtown (305) with Calvert (283), McDonough (242), Lackey (217), Patuxent (146) and St. Charles (105) next.
La Plata's girls could not have asked for a better start to the meet as sophomores Addy Donnick and Emma French, freshman jadyn Woolsey and junior Kaeleigh Cupples combined to take the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.67) in meet record fashion. Later the same quartet was perhaps even better while lowering the meet standard in the 200 free relay (1:40.67).
"Our relays were both really strong today and now we're hoping to take first place at states [on Saturday at the University of Maryland]." said Donnick, who also captured both the 100 free (51.56) and the 100 backstroke (55.94) in meet record clockings. "Our goal is to keep dropping time and hopefully take first place in our events and win the team title."
Woolsey also took home a pair of individual titles, claiming both the 50 free (24.21) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.52). Kupples and freshman teammate Ella Dennison were one-two in the 200 free and Kupples was second to Donnick in the 100 free. Senior Megan Zelesak, freshman Alex Rupard, Dennison and French would also combine to take the 200 free relay (4:05.37) and Rupard prevailed in the 200 IM (2:24.14).
Huntingtown senior Gabby Schmidt pulled away from Rupard late to capture the 500 free (5:43.85) and she would later finish second to Donnick in the 100 back. Schmidt, Olivia Hudson, Emma Biehn and Laila Umrani combined to take second in the 200 medley relay (2:04.06); Haley Freeman, Madelyn Bren, Lindsay Post and Umrani took second in the 200 free relay (1:59.33) and later Schmidt, Bren, Hudson and Biehn also combined for second in the 400 free relay (4:06.30).
Patuxent freshman Kennedy Sloan began the afternoon by placing fourth in the 50 free, but she later forged a narrow victory over Huntingtown senior Emma Biehn in the 100 butterfly (1:03.74). Sloan would cap the occasion by swimming the anchor leg of the Panthers' 400 free relay (4:39.58) that opened with Taylor Tanner, Heidi Lehan and isabel Romero and placed fourth overall.
"When I touched the wall and looked up the at scoreboard [after the 100 fly], I thought I was second," Sloan said. "I looked at the wrong lane time at first then my teammates were congratulating me for winning. It was exciting being able to compete in a region meet and win a title. Our relays have so much energy. They're really a lot of fun."
La Plata's boys started and ended the region meet in sharp fashion. Freshman Clinton Cupples, seniors Dylan Tompkins and Luke Kang and freshman Gavin Abelende opened the occasion by taking the 200 medley relay (1:45.08) and later Cupples, Tompkins, Abelende and junior Nathan Todd closed the occasion by taking the 400 free relay (3:28.05).
Abelende won both the 50 free (21.90) and 100 free (47.86) in meet record fashion. Todd and Tompkins were second and third, respectively, in the 200 free, while Cupples was second in both the 100 free and 100 back and Tompkins was later second in the 100 breast. Kang was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 fly, while Todd took third in the 50 free.
Thomas Stone's Clayton Jameson captured both the 200 IM (2:05.33) and the 100 back (56.36), while Calvert sophomore Drew Lynch prevailed in the 100 fly (52.96) in meet record fashion and later took the 500 free (5:06.35). McDonough senior Cole Rapczynski prevailed in the 100 breast (1:05.50), Huntingtown sophomore Tommy Biehn captured the 200 free (1:54.51) and the Cavaliers' quartet of junior Chase Foveaux, senior Jeff Rivas, Lynch and junior Riley Strain combined to take the 200 free relay (1:37.47).