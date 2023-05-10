In stark contrast to the two previous meetings between the two squads which ended in merciful fashion, the La Plata High School baseball team got a hint of revenge on Tuesday afternoon when the Warriors edged Patuxent 3-1 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Baseball Championship at Calvert.

La Plata (12-7) got single runs in the second, third and fifth innings on Tuesday and that was more than enough support for starting pitcher Dominic King who limited the Panthers to one run in a complete game on the hill. King, who had typically been used as the Warriors' closer in relief and was expected to toss three innings or fewer on Tuesday, also drove in a run in the fifth with a single that plated Nate Michael.


