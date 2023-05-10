La Plata High School sophomore Chris Coombs takes a lead off first base following his leadoff single in the top of the third inning against Patuxent on Tuesday afternoon in the SMAC Baseball Championship game at Calvert. Coombs would score during the inning and the Warriors eventually upended the Panthers 3-1 to garner the SMAC title on Tuesday.
La Plata High School pitcher Dominic King fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game against Patuxent at Calvert. King collected the complete game victory after limiting the Panthers to one run in seven innings as the Warriors emerged with a 3-1 triumph to capture the SMAC title.
Players from the La Plata High School baseball team gather with the ceremonial plaque with the scoreboard off in the distance at Calvert High School after the Warriors upended Patuxent 3-1 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Baseball Championship on Tuesday afternoon.
Patuxent High School senior Nick Boswell takes a lead off first base following his one-out single off La Plata starting pitcher Dominic King in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's SMAC Baseball Championship game at Calvert. Boswell did not score in the frame and eventually the Panthers were upended by the Warriors 3-1 on Tuesday in that contest.
La Plata High School sophomore Chris Coombs takes a lead off first base following his leadoff single in the top of the third inning against Patuxent on Tuesday afternoon in the SMAC Baseball Championship game at Calvert. Coombs would score during the inning and the Warriors eventually upended the Panthers 3-1 to garner the SMAC title on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School pitcher Dominic King fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game against Patuxent at Calvert. King collected the complete game victory after limiting the Panthers to one run in seven innings as the Warriors emerged with a 3-1 triumph to capture the SMAC title.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Players from the La Plata High School baseball team gather with the ceremonial plaque with the scoreboard off in the distance at Calvert High School after the Warriors upended Patuxent 3-1 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Baseball Championship on Tuesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Patuxent High School senior Nick Boswell takes a lead off first base following his one-out single off La Plata starting pitcher Dominic King in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's SMAC Baseball Championship game at Calvert. Boswell did not score in the frame and eventually the Panthers were upended by the Warriors 3-1 on Tuesday in that contest.
In stark contrast to the two previous meetings between the two squads which ended in merciful fashion, the La Plata High School baseball team got a hint of revenge on Tuesday afternoon when the Warriors edged Patuxent 3-1 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Baseball Championship at Calvert.
La Plata (12-7) got single runs in the second, third and fifth innings on Tuesday and that was more than enough support for starting pitcher Dominic King who limited the Panthers to one run in a complete game on the hill. King, who had typically been used as the Warriors' closer in relief and was expected to toss three innings or fewer on Tuesday, also drove in a run in the fifth with a single that plated Nate Michael.
"Dom was fantastic today," said La Plata coach John Childers, whose team will host McDonough on Saturday at noon in a 2A South Region opener. "He's been our closer pretty much all year. When we decided to start him today, we were really thinking that he would go maybe two, three innings. But once he got his curveball working he was getting outs and staying out of trouble so we just let him keep going."
Patuxent (16-3) had basically throttled La Plata in their two previous meetings over the past 14 months, 10-0 and 14-1, in games that did not reach the seventh inning. But on Tuesday afternoon the Warriors scored a run in the second, another in the third and added a run in the fifth to counter the Panthers' lone run against King in the third when relief pitcher Will Hagan tripled and scored on a groundout by Cam Bott.
"We're not the same team that we were a month ago," said Patuxent coach Keith Powell, clearly not pleased with the final score or the overall effort from his squad. "We've lost three of our last four games now. Give their pitcher [King] credit. He kept finding ways to get our guys out. We had handled them pretty good the first time we played them, but we're not that team now."
La Plata got a run the second against Patuxent left-handed starter Michael Amadio, who eventually took the loss while failing to get through the third. Michael led off the second with a double and scored two batters later on a single by Patrick Wudka. Chris Coombs opened the third with a single and went to third on a single by Michael, who proved to be Amadio's last batter.
Powell hooked Amadio in favor of Hagan with one out and two on in the third, but that hardly reversed the outcome. In fact, Hagan hit counterpart King to load the bases then with Wudka batting the reliever committed a balk that allowed Coombs to score the Warriors' second run. That run was charged to Amadio as earned and kept him on the hook for the loss.
Patuxent got a run back in the third when Hagan tripled and scored on Bott's groundout to first, but the Panthers could not scrape together another run against King over the last four frames. The Warriors' hurler helped his own cause in the top of the fifth after Michael reached on a fielders' choice, took second on a wild pitch then scored on King's single to right center.