North Point High School freshman Aspen Bikowski taps in for par on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon to finish the round with a two-under par 34, best of the 12 golfers that played the course that day.
La Plata High School senior Shelby Herbert pushes her short par putt attempt left on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon. Herbert finished the round with a one-over par 37 and the Warriors edged North Point 163-177 to win the season opening match on Wednesday.
La Plata High School’s Ben Wilson taps in this short putt on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon to complete the round with an eight-over par 44 as the Warriors edged North Point 163-177 to win the match.
North Point High School’s Austin Harding attempts a long par putt on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon. Harding finished the round with a nine-over par 45 as the Eagles were upended by La Plata 163-177 in that season opening match for both squads.
North Point High School freshman Aspen Bikowski taps in for par on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon to finish the round with a two-under par 34, best of the 12 golfers that played the course that day.
TED BLACK/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
La Plata High School senior Shelby Herbert pushes her short par putt attempt left on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon. Herbert finished the round with a one-over par 37 and the Warriors edged North Point 163-177 to win the season opening match on Wednesday.
TED BLACK/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
La Plata High School’s Ben Wilson taps in this short putt on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon to complete the round with an eight-over par 44 as the Warriors edged North Point 163-177 to win the match.
TED BLACK/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
North Point High School’s Austin Harding attempts a long par putt on No. 9 at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon. Harding finished the round with a nine-over par 45 as the Eagles were upended by La Plata 163-177 in that season opening match for both squads.
Conditions were genuinely ideal when the golfers from La Plata High and North Point High arrived at the first tee box at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon and the Warriors would eventually find them slightly more suitable as they edged the Eagles 163-177 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season opener for both squads.
Not surprisingly, La Plata (1-0) received yet another solid performance from senior Shelby Herbert, who finished the day with a one-over par 37, with her lone bogey of the day occurring on No. 9. Two of her teammates, Clinton Cupples and Camden Cooke each fired identical rounds of 41 and Ben Wilson finished the course with a 44.
Perhaps the lone mild surprise of the outing rested in the fact that North Point (0-1) freshman Aspen Bikwoski fired the low round with a two-under par 34, featuring a pair of birdies to go along with seven pars. Like Herbert, Bikwoski had previously honed her skills competing in the local Southern Maryland Junior Tour events and her first high school match was better than expected.
“This isn’t my home course, but I have played it a few times,” Bikwoski said. “I thought I hit the ball well off the tees. But my irons were really good. I was able to make good approach shots. My putting was pretty good. I made a nine-foot putt on No. 6 to save par. I like playing with Shelby. She’s really nice and she’s really good competition.”
Herbert, who finished third in the Maryland 2A/1A girls state championships at the University of Maryland last fall after placing second the year before as a sophomore, was clearly disappointed with missing a short par putt on No. 9 that accounted for her only bogey of the day. Still in the midst of being recruited by numerous colleges, Herbert put the entire day in perspective.
“I felt like I really hit the ball well off the tee all day,” Herbert said. “My irons were pretty good. Other than No. 9, I thought my putting was pretty good. I played in a lot of tournaments this summer. The whole recruiting process has been fun and a little stressful. I know this is my last chance to win SMAC, Districts and States this year.”
La Plata and North Point will meet later this fall in the SMAC championships at Chesapeake Hills and could potentially meet in the District Championships at Breton Bay before they would be on opposite classifications for the Maryland State Championships at the University of Maryland.
In another SMAC opener on Wednesday at Breton Bay, Leonardtown (172) edged Huntingtown (174) and Patuxent (199) in a tri-match. Leonardtown (2-0), Huntingtown (1-1) and Patuxent (0-2) each had a player share low medal honors as the Raiders’ Johnny Milinowski, the Cane’s Tanner Currie and the Panthers’ Colin Gribble each fired a 39 on Wednesday.