Conditions were genuinely ideal when the golfers from La Plata High and North Point High arrived at the first tee box at Swan Point on Wednesday afternoon and the Warriors would eventually find them slightly more suitable as they edged the Eagles 163-177 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season opener for both squads.

Not surprisingly, La Plata (1-0) received yet another solid performance from senior Shelby Herbert, who finished the day with a one-over par 37, with her lone bogey of the day occurring on No. 9. Two of her teammates, Clinton Cupples and Camden Cooke each fired identical rounds of 41 and Ben Wilson finished the course with a 44.


  

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews