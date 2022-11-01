On an overcast afternoon somewhat befitting of Halloween, the La Plata High School field hockey team upended visiting Westlake 16-0 on Monday in a 2A South Region playoff opener as the Wolverines were unable to exorcise the demons of playing decidedly shorthanded.

La Plata scored eight goals in the first period and led 10-0 at the intermission as the Warriors benefited from fielding a full squad while the Wolverines dressed a grand total of eight players for the contest. La Plata sophomore Caroline Earnshaw led the way with six goals as teammates Devin Bragunier, Lucy Mudd and Makenna Zupelous added two goals each.

