As a former wide receiver, La Plata High School football coach Devonte Williams admits that he prefers having a more wide open approach to offense. But last Friday evening in a 20-14 victory at Thomas Stone High School, the Warriors maintained a balanced attack throughout and got three touchdowns from three different players.
La Plata (4-4) is typically on the outside looking in when the playoffs arrive each fall, but this year the Warriors and the Cougars (0-8) will both get invited to the postseason regardless of their win-loss records in the newly expanded playoff format. La Plata could potentially host an opening round game for the first time in 35 years.
"I would love to throw the ball on every down, but I know we have to have some sort of balance," Williams said. "We got all of the running backs involved. We gave up a couple of big plays, but for the most part our defense was solid. We definitely have another tough game left," against St. Charles on Oct. 29.
Thomas Stone actually struck first when quarterback Dalton Tyson connected with Jadyn Thomas on a 75-yard scoring strike on the Cougars' first play from scrimmage in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead. La Plata immediately countered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by a four-yard run by senior running back Larvelle Williams.
"I just found out two days ago that I could play tonight," said Williams, who was injured in an earlier contest. "I was just glad to be able to come back and play. My blockers did a great job for me all night. We have a couple of other guys who can also run the ball. Now it's all about getting ready for the playoffs and hoping we get a home game."
La Plata's next two scoring drives in the second half nearly sealed the outcome. The Warriors needed only six plays to go 73 yards on their second drive of the third quarter as quarterback Darrell Echard connected with Gordon Neal for 53 yards on the first play of the drive then ended it by hitting Raheem Proctor on a 16-yard scoring strike to lift the visitors to a 13-6 lead.
La Plata then gained an extra possession by catching the Cougars off guard. The Warriors successfully converted an onsides kick - a rarity for teams in front - and took possession at the Cougars' 47. La Plata exhausted the lasted three minutes of the third quarter and extended the lead to 20-6 early in the fourth when Echard connected with Neal on a 30-yard toss on a fourth down play.
Thomas Stone will seek its first win of the season this Friday at Leonardtown High School, which suffered a 27-7 setback to Lackey last Friday. Stone has yet to win this season, but the Cougars have developed a flare for playing in close games. Their last four losses have been by exactly six points each.