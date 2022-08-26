Following a successful 2021 campaign in which the Warriors posted their first playoff victory in program history, La Plata third-year coach Devonte Williams is optimistic the team can build on its newfound success with a solid group of returning starters and a promising freshman quarterback.

La Plata may have graduated quarterback Russell Echard, wide receiver Raheem Proctor and linebacker Obsulan Brown, but the Warriors will return 10 starters and incoming freshman quarterback Jaden Wills is familiar with the offense that Williams runs. The Warriors’ coach has known Wills for nearly 10 years and coached him since he was nine years old in youth ball.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews