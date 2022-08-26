Following a successful 2021 campaign in which the Warriors posted their first playoff victory in program history, La Plata third-year coach Devonte Williams is optimistic the team can build on its newfound success with a solid group of returning starters and a promising freshman quarterback.
La Plata may have graduated quarterback Russell Echard, wide receiver Raheem Proctor and linebacker Obsulan Brown, but the Warriors will return 10 starters and incoming freshman quarterback Jaden Wills is familiar with the offense that Williams runs. The Warriors’ coach has known Wills for nearly 10 years and coached him since he was nine years old in youth ball.
“I think people are going to be surprised at how many returning players we have,” said Williams, whose team will open the season at Great Mills on Sept. 2. “Most of the kids that played last year were sophomores and freshmen. We even have a freshman quarterback [Wills] who is going to step in and play right away and he already knows the offense that we run.”
La Plata had been knocking on the door of a playoff berth in previous years — every team got in last year and we do so again this fall — but last year the Warriors not only got their first taste of the postseason, they actually won a game at Northeast in Anne Arundel County before being upended by top seeded Huntingtown in the second round.
“A lot of these kids got that playoff experience last year and they were able to know what it feels like to win a playoff game,” Williams said. “That was the first playoff win ever for the program. We’ve got a great group of kids back this season and they’re excited to see what the future brings.”