A handful of teams from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were able to stay close to home last weekend competing in the annual two-day Warrior Duals where several of the more prominent grapplers already have turned an eye to the future.
In addition to host La Plata High School, which enjoyed a solid showing at the two-day event, teams from Lackey, North Point and Northern high schools were also on hand looking to hone their skills for the remainder of the SMAC regular season and subsequent postseason matches. Fittingly, the final match of the day pitted the host Warriors against St. Mark's from Delaware, which is now coached by former La Plata standout Cameron Butler.
North Point senior Aidan Rivenburg reached the 145-pound final in the 4A state tournament last winter and the Eagles veteran grappler has used that setback and another last weekend at La Plata as motivation for constant improvement and another bid for a state title in March.
"I am always looking to keep getting better and keep getting stronger," said Rivenburg, who is considering offers from several colleges for wrestling and pursue a degree in physical education. "Even losing that match [on Friday] I know what it's going to take for me to get better. I mean, I lost to one of the best wrestlers in the state."
Like Rivenburg, Northern sophomore Connor Young, who enjoyed a perfect run through his 126-pound matches last weekend at La Plata, also has his sights on peaking for the postseason events later this winter. Young and teammate Drew Montgomery, who is expected to contend for SMAC, region and state titles in the 113-pound class this winter.
"My main focus is doing well in the SMAC, region and state tournaments," said Young, who finished fourth in the state tournament last winter while Montgomery was a state runner-up. "There are some good wrestlers in my weight class. I can't wait to compete against Huntingtown. They're always our main rivals and two of our guys transferred there before the school year, so we'll get to see them."
Last weekend's Warrior Duals was a homecoming of sorts for one current wrestler and one former one. North Point sophomore Gable Pauole is the son of Rich Pauole, current La Plata athletic director, who watched most of the matches from the center corner of the four mats that covered the gym floor, while former La Plata wrestler Butler, a state champion his senior year with the Warriors, returned as the head coach of St. Mark's from Delaware.