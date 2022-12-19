La Plata hosts Warriors duals

Northern High School wrestler Connor Young enjoyed an undefeated run through the Warriors Duals at La Plata last weekend while competing in the 126-pound weight class.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

A handful of teams from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were able to stay close to home last weekend competing in the annual two-day Warrior Duals where several of the more prominent grapplers already have turned an eye to the future.

In addition to host La Plata High School, which enjoyed a solid showing at the two-day event, teams from Lackey, North Point and Northern high schools were also on hand looking to hone their skills for the remainder of the SMAC regular season and subsequent postseason matches. Fittingly, the final match of the day pitted the host Warriors against St. Mark's from Delaware, which is now coached by former La Plata standout Cameron Butler.


