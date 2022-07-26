After enjoying a perfect run through the Frank Riley American Legion schedule then taking two games from St. Mary's Post 255 to capture the District Tournament, the La Plata Post 82 squad headed to the American Legion state tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick as one of the logical favorites to emerge with the title.
Last Friday evening, hours after watching defending state and region champion St. Mary's Post 255 outlast Caroline Post 29 for a 12-6 victory in an afternoon affair, La Plata could not find an answer for Frederick Post 11 starting pitcher Ryan DeSota as Post 82 suffered a 9-1 loss in a game that began nearly 100 minutes later than originally scheduled.
DeSota fanned 11 batters in four complete innings while yielding one run on two hits and three walks. Frederick scored two runs in the bottom of the first, added another run in the second, one more in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth. La Plata could only manage one run against DeSota in his four innings of work when Gross scored on a two-out single by Dylan Brown in the top of the second.
"Let's face it, their guy was fantastic," said La Plata coach Ray Michael. "He struggled a little bit in the first inning, but he got out of it. Our pitchers did okay, but they [Post 11] just kept getting the bat on the ball and a lot of those little bloopers landed."
One day later in the losers' bracket, however, La Plata kept its hopes for a tournament title alive by eliminating Caroline Post 29, 7-4. Post 82 reliever Dalton Richardson allowed one run in three innings to get the win, while Colby Murphy tossed a scoreless seventh to record the save. Less than 24 hours after their bats were virtually silenced by DeSota, Post 82 hitters came alive late.
La Plata broke a 3-3 deadlock when Colton Sweeney belted a solo home run in the top of the fourth. After Post 29 drew even in the home half of the fifth, La Plata responded with three runs in the top of the sixth as Andrew Legenzie provided the go-ahead runs with a bases clearing double. Caroline, which was sent to the losers' bracket by St. Mary's Post 255 one day earlier, failed to get any runs back in its last two turns at the plate.
"I was proud of our pitchers," Michael said. "Dylan [Brown] gave us three good innings and kept his pitch count down and Dalton also gave us three strong innings to get the win and kept his pitch count low enough to be available another day if we need him. That was Colton's first home run ever and Andrew had the huge hit we needed to break it open."
On Sunday afternoon at McCurdy Field, La Plata ket its state title hopes alive when it jumped out to an early 5-2 lead and held safe Funkstown, 5-4. Prehoda belted a three-run homer in the first to give Post 82 a lead it would never relinquish. Sweeney went five innings and helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly and Brown went 4-for-4.
Then on Monday morning, however, La Plata saw its bid for the state crown come up short when Post 82 was eliminated by Cumberland, 5-2. La Plata hitters collected 11 hits and drew six walks, but Post 82 also left 13 runners stranded. Brown tossed a complete game, but only countered trouble in the second, allowing four runs.
"We had a lot of good scoring chances, but we could not get it done," said Michael, whose team ended the season 15-4 overall. "We left so many guys on base. We had bases loaded three times and we just could not come up with the timely hit. I was so proud of the guys this weekend and all season. We're going to lose a lot and its going to be a rebuilding year next year, but we'll have plenty of talent coming from the junior team."