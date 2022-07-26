After enjoying a perfect run through the Frank Riley American Legion schedule then taking two games from St. Mary's Post 255 to capture the District Tournament, the La Plata Post 82 squad headed to the American Legion state tournament at McCurdy Field in Frederick as one of the logical favorites to emerge with the title.

Last Friday evening, hours after watching defending state and region champion St. Mary's Post 255 outlast Caroline Post 29 for a 12-6 victory in an afternoon affair, La Plata could not find an answer for Frederick Post 11 starting pitcher Ryan DeSota as Post 82 suffered a 9-1 loss in a game that began nearly 100 minutes later than originally scheduled.

